Heavy rains set in for the weekend

PHUKET: The heavy rains that soaked Phuket today are set to continue over the weekend, the Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, based near Phuket International Airport, has warned.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 October 2020, 05:15PM

A storm front passes over Patong Beach earlier today (Oct 9). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through Sunday (Oct 9-11), Rungrawee Oankhot, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, warned in an announcement earlier today.

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea and the upper southwest. This causes the southern and western regions to still have heavy rainfall in some areas in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces,” Ms Rungrawee noted.

“Beware of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rains that can cause flash floods, and beware of the danger from strong winds by avoiding being in open spaces, under big trees and unsecured buildings,” she warned.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are still strong, with wave heights to reach two to four metres, and above four metres in thunderstorm areas, Ms Rungrawee added.

Small boats should stay ashore during the heavy weather, she added, and urged people to closely follow announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).