PHUKET: The heavy rains that soaked Phuket today are set to continue over the weekend, the Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, based near Phuket International Airport, has warned.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 October 2020, 05:15PM

A storm front passes over Patong Beach earlier today (Oct 9). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through Sunday (Oct 9-11), Rungrawee Oankhot, Director of the Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, warned in an announcement earlier today.

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea and the upper southwest. This causes the southern and western regions to still have heavy rainfall in some areas in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces,” Ms Rungrawee noted.

“Beware of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rains that can cause flash floods, and beware of the danger from strong winds by avoiding being in open spaces, under big trees and unsecured  buildings,” she warned.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are still strong, with wave heights to reach two to four metres, and above four metres in thunderstorm areas, Ms Rungrawee added.

Small boats should stay ashore during the heavy weather, she added, and urged people to  closely follow announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Phuket community
Medical chief backs reopening

Phuket is 'virus free' according Officialdom. Are other provinces declared virus free? As &...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This must be a very difficult case for the police, as there doesn't appear to be anyone that the...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Kurt, this was first developed by an Indian scientist in 2001. Many countries followed and developed...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

"Will Thai tourists...be tested.If not ,why not? Kurt,what an insane question/suggestion ! Sho...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Yeah Lalala, and you should simply follow the invitation to visit the UAE ! Daily flights available ...(Read More)

Thirteen charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’

More deranged hillbillies . Probably all supporter of the Orange man. ...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Went all Thai officials /scientists shown/mentioned in this article abroad to learn about this techn...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

Are we not puzzled by the fact that daily returning Thai from abroad are tested positive at Suvarnab...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

That whole STV thing is stinging one sided Thai money power play. Must pay first, no money refund ...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

This whole tragic affair, with country highest police officials in charge ( why is that?) is going t...(Read More)

 

