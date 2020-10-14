Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide

PHUKET:  Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered officials to seal off the area where a small landslide occurred beside a luxury home in Rassada yesterday (Oct 13), and take whatever action necessary to ensure a further landslide does not occur at the same site, threatening residents living below.

weatheraccidentsSafetyconstructionlandproperty
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 October 2020, 09:40AM

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The land beside the house gave way early yesterday afternoon (Oct 13). Photo: DDPM-Phuket

Governor Narong ordered officials to take whatever action necessary to prevent another landslide at the site. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

Governor Narong ordered officials to take whatever action necessary to prevent another landslide at the site. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

Governor Narong ordered officials to take whatever action necessary to prevent another landslide at the site. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

Governor Narong ordered officials to take whatever action necessary to prevent another landslide at the site. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The previous retaining wall was insufficient and collapsed, causing the landslide, DDPM-Phuket Chief Mr Sophon reported. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The previous retaining wall was insufficient and collapsed, causing the landslide, DDPM-Phuket Chief Mr Sophon reported. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

Sophon Thongsai, chief of the Phuket Provincial office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), said Rassada Municipality informed his office of the landslide at about 1:30pm.

The landslide occurred at a plot along Soi Yaruen Uthit, in Rommai Chailay Village, where a large house had been built.

The luxury home belonged to a businessman who bought it for a vacation rental and stayed at the house only from time to time, Mr Sophon said.

No one was at home at the time the landslide happened, and no people were injured in the incident, he added.

The luxury home also appeared to not have suffered any damage.

A retaining wall had been built at the site to prevent a landslide, Mr Sophon noted, but the wall was not strong enough and collapsed, allowing the landslide to happen.

Rassada Municipality, DDPM Phuket officers and the owner of the plot below the landslides inspect the damage area

Governor Narong and Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee arrived to inspect the site at about 2pm.

The Governor ordered Rassada Municipality and relevant agencies, including the DDPM, to seal off the area for safety and to take whatever action was necessary to ensure no further landslide would occur.

They were also to inspect the home for structural integrity to ensure it will not collapse, and if necessary temporarily relocate nearby residents who may be in danger if another landslide occurs.

Officers have yet to estimate the value of the damage done and the cost of any works to be carried out.

“In this incident, it was lucky that no one was injured or killed,” Governor Narong said.

