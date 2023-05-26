Heavy rain warning in effect

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), based near Phuket airport, has issued a heavy rain and strong wind waves due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South of Thailand.

weatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2023, 09:38AM

The warning, issued earlier today (May 26), remains in effect through to next Tuesday (May 30).

“The southwest monsoon to the west of Phuket will be stronger,” wrote Wiroj Lewchareonsap, Director of of the Southern Meteorological Center, Western Coast.

“Together with the [effect of] typhoon ‘Mawar’ in the eastern part of the Philippines, this will cause more rain on the southwest coast and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces,” he explained.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger with waves two to three high and up to three meters high in thunderstorm areas, Mr Wiroj noted.

“Small boats should refrain from leaving the shore during that time,” he added.

The public were asked to follow weather updates closely.

The next announcement by the Phuket TMD is scheduled to be released at 5am tomorrow (May 27), the warning concluded.