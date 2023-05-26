British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavy rain warning in effect

Heavy rain warning in effect

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), based near Phuket airport, has issued a heavy rain and strong wind waves due to the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South of Thailand.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 26 May 2023, 09:38AM

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

« »

The warning, issued earlier today (May 26), remains in effect through to next Tuesday (May 30).

“The southwest monsoon to the west of Phuket will be stronger,” wrote Wiroj Lewchareonsap, Director of of the Southern Meteorological Center, Western Coast.

“Together with the [effect of] typhoon ‘Mawar’ in the eastern part of the Philippines, this will cause more rain on the southwest coast and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces,” he explained. 

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger with waves two to three high and up to three meters high in thunderstorm areas, Mr Wiroj noted.

Blue Tree Phuket

“Small boats should refrain from leaving the shore during that time,” he added.

The public were asked to follow weather updates closely. 

The next announcement by the Phuket TMD is scheduled to be released at 5am tomorrow (May 27), the warning concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 May 2023 - 10:38:05 

So, during heavy rain periods, avoid driving the Patong - Kamala Road. Bear in mind that no thai vehicle insurance will take care your damage caused by a land slide there. The danger is well exposed/talked through.

Kurt | 26 May 2023 - 10:13:28 

Hope the longtail boat owners read this warning. Do longtail boats have any communication aid on board to contact Phuket Marine Office in case of emergency? If not, how Phuket government can garant foreign tourists safety, more than hoping on luck of a bypassing boat?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DSI probes illegal encroachment of protected forest in Kamala
Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack
Election Commission confirms Move Forward MPs for Phuket
Cambodian union leader jailed over casino strike
MFP to shield ‘registered businesses’
Phuket MP-elect pushes to allow ‘taxi app’ drivers at airport
Foul play suspected after Grab taxi damaged in Patong
5,000 jobs to be available at ‘Job Expo Phuket’
Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
Weed farms fret as MFP mulls U-turn
Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed
Phuket readies for royal birthday visit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism fee now up in the air, No injuries in Rawai motorbike collision || May 24
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides
World ‘failing’ to protect civilians in combat zones, UN chief says

 

Phuket community
MFP to shield ‘registered businesses’

The police will probably like this "re-listing". It will open up lots more opportunity for...(Read More)

Heavy rain warning in effect

So, during heavy rain periods, avoid driving the Patong - Kamala Road. Bear in mind that no thai veh...(Read More)

Heavy rain warning in effect

Hope the longtail boat owners read this warning. Do longtail boats have any communication aid on boa...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration sends warning to lawbreakers

Simple, everything from Immigration, published in thai language only, is only for Thai people. Qusti...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Same with new proposed B300 tourist tax. Government expected travel agents/airlines to collect (Just...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Always the same, Government 'do' first, before thinking through about it. Than later,...&quo...(Read More)

Patong alcohol ban for local election confirmed

True. And, as they always know so well about season tourists spendings, now.. also knowing exact how...(Read More)

Phuket MP-elect pushes to allow ‘taxi app’ drivers at airport

This should stir up some strife. The best thing that can happen in many years. Let's see if the ...(Read More)

Foul play suspected after Grab taxi damaged in Patong

Get rid of the PLTO leadership and install people who actually care about this island and it's p...(Read More)

Phuket MP-elect pushes to allow ‘taxi app’ drivers at airport

I see that he didn't send the PLTO a copy of letter. I guess he figured why bother. He knows tha...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 