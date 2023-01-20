British International School, Phuket
Heavy rain warning for the South

PHUKET: The Marine Department has issued an advisory for all sea going vessels to exercise caution as heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast across much of Southern Thailand in the coming days.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 January 2023, 08:26AM

The Thai Meteorological Department this morning (Jan 20) warned of heavy rains that could cause flooding across provinces on Southern Thailand’s east coast, namely Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun, from today through Sunday (Jan 22).

From Monday through Wednesday next week (Jan 23-25) the expected affected area will also Surat Thani, Phuket and Krabi.

Wind waves are forecast to increase in strength and average about two metres high, reaching up to more than three metres in thunderstorm areas, the warning noted.

“Boatmen in the area are to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should not leave shore during these days,” the warning continued.

So far small boats in the Phuket area have not been ordered to stay ashore.

People were urged to follow further weather announcements by the TMD.

Kurt | 20 January 2023 - 10:02:11 

Look forward for strong refreshing rainfall. Good for gardens, flushing the smelly Phuket roads and drains. And 'test' or now all Phuket drains are properly cleaned. Pity that this untreated water flows into Phuket beach front waters. Feel sorry for tourists.

 

