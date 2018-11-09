THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Heavy rain warning for Phuket, South

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warniing for Phuket and the Andaman coast, as well as elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand, for heavy rains and possible flash floods.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 November 2018, 05:56PM

Floods struck Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon provinces earlier today (Nov 9). Photo: Radio Thailand Chumphon

“The active low-pressure cell covers the Andaman Sea, and the active northeast monsoon still prevails across the Gulf,” said the warning, issued earlier today.

“From 9-10 November, some torrential downpours are forecast for the South. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause a possible flash flood and the overflow of river.

“The rough seas will be likely in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea,” said the warning, noting that waves may reach up two to three metres, and more than three metres in thundershower areas.

“All ships should proceed with caution,” the warning noted.

The National Disaster Warning Centre in Bangkok has issued a separate warning for possible flash floods and landslides in risk areas in Phuket and elsewhere in the South.

KRSR

Chayapol Thitisak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said flooding, runoff and mudslides were possible in many southern provinces.

Today floods had already wreaked havoc in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon provinces, affecting local hospitals and the southern highway.

Flooding was reported on Highway 41 in Sawi District of Chumphon. Flood levels were 30-50 centimetres this morning with runoff flowing over several kilometres of the highway in Moo 12 village of Tambon Kharon, causing a traffic tailbacks, with the queues stretching back several kilometres, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

In Phrachuap Khiri Kan province, health officials started evacuating patients from Bang Saphan Hospital to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital as parts of Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi districts were inundated. At least five schools were closed there.

Parts of Hua Hin district were also flooded. Many local roads including a section of Phetkasem Highway, the main southern highway, were under water in the municipal area. Flood water averaged about 20cm deep and traffic was slow.

 

 

