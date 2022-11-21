Heavy rain warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Southern Western Meteorological Center, located near Phuket airport, has issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rain from today through Thursday (Nov 21-24).

weather

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 November 2022, 12:51PM

The rain is likely to arrive from the northwest, reported PhuketMet. Image: PhuketMet

“An active low pressure cell over the peninsular of Southern thailand combined with the northwesterly wind prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the south west coast intensifying will cause more rain along the southwest coast and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas,” said the advisory.

People in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces are asked to be careful of the dangers that may arise from heavy to very heavy rain conditions, which may cause flash floods and landslides during that time,” the notice warned.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger, reaching more than two metres high In thunderstorm areas. Boat operators were urged to be cautious and avoid thunderstorm areas, the notice said.

“We ask the public to closely follow announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department [TMD],” the advisory said.

The advisory was signed by Chirasak Kingsisaed, Operational Meteorologist at the Southern Western Meteorological Center, on behalf of the centre’s director, Wiroj Lewcharoensap.

The advisory issued today followed a serious weather warning issued last Friday, warning of very heavy rain in the upper Southern provinces on the east coast, on the Gulf of Thailand, tomorrow through Friday (Nov 22-25), affecting from Ratchaburi all the way down to Nakhon Sri Thammarat, including Chumphon, Ranong and Surat Thani.