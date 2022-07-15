Heavy rain to fade away

BANGKOK: Despite heavy rain throughout much of the nation yesterday (July 14), weathermen have forecast a gradual improvement from today until next Wednesday.

weather

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 July 2022, 07:54AM

Run-off from Rong Kla mountain range causes the Khwae Noi River to overflow in Nakhon Thai district of Phitsanulok yesterday (July 14). Photo: Chinnawat Singha

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said heavy rainfall was still being reported in provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South yesterday.

It was due to a strong southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and the monsoon trough, which stretched from the North to a low-pressure system in the Northeast, reports the Bangkok Post.

Residents were warned to keep alert for hillside runoff in areas of persistent rain, she said.

Small boats should remain ashore in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea yesterday, due to waves that were 2-3 metres high.

From today to Sunday the monsoon would be weaker and the trough would move northwards to Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, she said. Heavy rain would continue only in some areas of the East and the western coast of the South. Waves would drop to 1-2 metres high.

From next Monday to Wednesday the monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would further lose strength and rain would become scarce. Waves would be 1-2 metres high.