The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavy downpours to continue

Heavy downpours to continue

PHUKET: Downpours across an estimated 70% of Phuket are forecast to continue through to next week, with the heavy weather expected to intensify by the coming weekend, reports the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

weather
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 August 2021, 01:10PM

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The wet weather forecast comes after heavy thundershowers across the island caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island over the weekend.

The South West Meteorological Center based in Phuket today issued a weather advisory forecasting thunderstorms across 70% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

Minimum temperatures will range from 19-24°C while maximum temperatures will range from  29-33°C.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Southwesterly winds will range from 15-35km/h while wave heights will average one to two metres, but reaching more than two metres in thunderstorm areas.

However, from Thursday through next Sunday (Aug 19-22), the wet weather is expected to intensify, noted the advisory.

“People in risk areas in the North, the Northeast, the [Central region], the East, and the South should beware of the severe conditions. All ships over the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution in thundershower areas,” the TMD urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island
TAT pins hopes on shorter quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests
Taliban take control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
Thai woman ordained to make merit for Swiss tourist murdered on Phuket
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT
‘Car mob’ weekend sees violence escalate
Issuing of new, renewed driving licences back on ice
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps
Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge
Government warned over test kit deal
Phuket marks 109 new local infections

 

Phuket community
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

@Maverick, OK so I know I understand - it’s only the whiners and complainers who have not been vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i g...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

ematt 1: You don't know me. 2: You can check with immigration that there are many more. 3: Why y...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

"On the question why the government not buy products approved by WHO, he said the regulations i...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

I haven't gotten vaccinated either. I could not register at PhuketMustWin because of a TM-29 sna...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Megamind@if they are paying the cops why the subterfuge surely business would be better if they were...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Ematt@ to be fair I did meet another expat last week who is not jabbed but he’s a member of trump ...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

They have to buy these Chinese test-kits, otherwise, no submarines....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

One wonders if the same people were employed in the purchase of the 'bomb detectors'? All ab...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Kurt you are literally the only expat I know who has not been vaccinated. You want to tell the entir...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 