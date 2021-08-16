Heavy downpours to continue

PHUKET: Downpours across an estimated 70% of Phuket are forecast to continue through to next week, with the heavy weather expected to intensify by the coming weekend, reports the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

weather

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 August 2021, 01:10PM

Heavy downpours across Phuket caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The wet weather forecast comes after heavy thundershowers across the island caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island over the weekend.

The South West Meteorological Center based in Phuket today issued a weather advisory forecasting thunderstorms across 70% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

Minimum temperatures will range from 19-24°C while maximum temperatures will range from 29-33°C.

Southwesterly winds will range from 15-35km/h while wave heights will average one to two metres, but reaching more than two metres in thunderstorm areas.

However, from Thursday through next Sunday (Aug 19-22), the wet weather is expected to intensify, noted the advisory.

“People in risk areas in the North, the Northeast, the [Central region], the East, and the South should beware of the severe conditions. All ships over the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution in thundershower areas,” the TMD urged.