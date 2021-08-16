The wet weather forecast comes after heavy thundershowers across the island caused minor flooding in isolated areas across the island over the weekend.
The South West Meteorological Center based in Phuket today issued a weather advisory forecasting thunderstorms across 70% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
Minimum temperatures will range from 19-24°C while maximum temperatures will range from 29-33°C.
Southwesterly winds will range from 15-35km/h while wave heights will average one to two metres, but reaching more than two metres in thunderstorm areas.
However, from Thursday through next Sunday (Aug 19-22), the wet weather is expected to intensify, noted the advisory.
“People in risk areas in the North, the Northeast, the [Central region], the East, and the South should beware of the severe conditions. All ships over the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution in thundershower areas,” the TMD urged.
