Heavy downpours flood Bangkok

BANGKOK: Heavy rain caused floods and crippled traffic in Bangkok and nearby provinces while downpours continued to pummel several northeastern provinces.

weather,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 April 2018, 01:17PM

Hours of heavy downpours cause flooding on Rama II and several roads in Bangkok on Saturday morning. Photo: @fm91trafficpro via Bangkok Post 
Hours of heavy downpours cause flooding on Rama II and several roads in Bangkok on Saturday morning. Photo: @fm91trafficpro via Bangkok Post 

Several hours of heavy downpours crippled traffic on outbound Phahol Yothin Road as some lanes were flooded, the FM91 traffic radio station reported.

Traffic on Rama II, Rama III, Srinakarind and Sirinthorn roads also moved at a snail’s pace this morning.

In Samut Prakan, Saming Phrai intersection and Praeksa Road were inundated. Traffic was heavier in these areas.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, heavy downpours continued to hit many districts of this northeastern province this morning.

Kiartichat Praichan, director of Nakhon Ratchasima meteorological station, said on Saturday that southeasterly wind prevails over the lower Northeast of Thailand, causing heavy downpours in the region between April 28 and May 1. Luckily, there were no fierce winds that could damage houses during this period, he added.

Suthep Ruenthawin, head of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, said heavy downpours hit most areas in the province on Friday night, with the heaviest rainfall reported in Chakkarat district.

There were no gusty winds on Friday night and Saturday, he said.

During April 25-27, more than 200 houses in 12 distrricts were damaged by summer thunderstorms, said Mr Suthep.

Chayaphol Thitisak, director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Migitation Department, said on Saturday that summer storms and fierce winds had ravaged 77 districts in 30 provinces across the country during April 23-28.

So far, 7,364 people from 3,098 households in 354 villages have been affected by the natural disaster, that claimed one life, said Mr Chayaphol.

Officials and soldiers were sent to affected households to provide assistance and repair houses, he added.

Read original story here.

 

 
