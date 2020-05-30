BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Heavy downpours drench Phuket

PHUKET: A two-hour downpour left roads in Phuket Town and surrounding areas flooded this morning (May 30). Police issued warnings urging motorists to exercise caution while driving through any floodwaters. 

weathertransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 May 2020, 01:36PM

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains left many roads in and around Phuket Town flooded. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Most of the floodwaters were expected to subside naturally, but teams were deployed to heavily affected areas to help pump excess water from the roads.

The downpours today came as the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of more heavy rain and thundershowers for the coming week.

The TMD warned of thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain across 60% of the Andaman coast provinces. Wind speeds during thunderstorms are forecast to reach up to 35km/h and waves are to reach up to two metres tall.

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through to next Thursday (June 4), the TMD noted in its forecast.

The Phuket News witnessed sevreal lightning ground strikes as the heavy storm cloud passed overhead this morning. People are urged to stay indoors while such severe storm clouds pass over the island.

Kurt | 30 May 2020 - 15:20:37 

A 2 hr downpoor, and half of Phuket under water. One can't make it up. Many times   last few months I asked or Phuket was prepared for this. Or ditches, sewers, canals were cleaned! Well, obviously not! If done properly we would not see such a flooding after just 2 hrs rainfall. Pathetic.

 

