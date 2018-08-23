THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Heavy downpours bring traffic snarls, small boats banned from leaving shore

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island brought traffic a standstill on major roads and caused a minor landslide on the coastal road this morning (Aug 23).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 August 2018, 10:33AM

heavy rain across tyhe island has caused many traffic tailbacks from minor flooding across roads. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police reported that incessant rains has caused traffic tailbacks on major roads, including at many choke points along Thepkrasattri Rd from Thalang all the way to north of Phuket Town.

The Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning reported that 42.7mm of rainfall was fell within a three-hour period at Phuket Airport, and 48.6mm fell on Phuket Town also within just three hours.

Police reported that Yaowarat Rd and Soi Paneng in the Samkong area have experienced minor flooding, but traffic is till passing slowly.

However, motorists were advised to avoid Yaowarat Rd. Any motorists arriving from from Tesco Lotus (Samkong), Kathu and the bypass road were urged to use Mae Luan Rd via the Darasamut Intersection.

South of Phuket Town, traffic along has been slow Chao Fa East Rd due to minor flooding, officers reported.

QSI International School Phuket

Meanwhile, Wiwat Chitchertwong, Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, has banned all small boats, including those expecting to travel to nearby islands, from leaving shore.

“Outbreaks of more rain as well as isolated heavy downpours are expected across the country. People should beware of severe conditions,” the warning noted.

Strong wind and waves are forecast to reach two to three meters high in the Andaman Sea, about two meters high in the upper Gulf and above three meters high in thundershower areas, the warning added.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast of the western South and the East should beware strong winds,” the warning said.

 

 

Galong | 23 August 2018 - 11:52:32 

The main SuperCheap store road was severely flooded because (yawn) the drains are full of plastic bags and polystyrene boxes.

