PHUKET: Police are investigating whether heartbreak was the motive for the suspected suicide of a 39-year-old Phang Nga woman found hanged at her home in Thalang early this morning (Dec 8).

Friday 8 December 2017, 04:14PM

Police investigate the scene of the suspected suicide in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Rassada Gluengwong and Capt Chanasin Prathep Na Thalang of the Cherng Talay Police together with Forensic Police were called to the scene, a rented room in the Pasak Housing Estate in Cherng Talay, at 1pm.

Officers arrived with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find Supaporn Saenarj, 39, from Phang Nga, hanged by a cloth tied to a louver window. Her body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

Lt Col Rassada said, “We suspect that Ms Supaporn died not more than 24 hours before her body was found. Police found no signs of a struggle inside the room.

“Mr Suwit Jaroensri, 49, the owner of the rental rooms told us that Ms Supaporn was a cleaner at a hotel in Cherng Talay. She was in relationship with a tom boy who is a staffer at a hotel in Mai Khao.

“Staff from the hotel where Ms Supaporn worked had contacted Mr Suwit because Ms Supaporn did not go to work for two days.

“He knocked on the door but got no answer so he used a key to open the door. Mr Suwit then discovered that Ms Supaporn was dead,” Col Rassada explained.

“We checked Ms Supaporn’s mobile phone. A breaking up message was found on the LINE application. At this stage we believe that Ms Supaporn might have been heartbroken. Regardless, we have yet to close the case as we are continuing with our investigation,” he added.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).