PHUKET: Police are investigating whether heartbreak was the motive for the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old Phuket student found dead in a sala at a school in Thalang yesterday.

Thursday 18 January 2018, 11:09AM

Police collect evidence from the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sotnat Nayao of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, at Muang Thalang School on Thepkrasattri Rd at 6:25pm yesterday (Jan 17).

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukun Nooket along with Lt Col Surasak Leewijit, Lt Sotnat and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find 18-year-old Rattapoom Kampasee, a Mattayom 5 student at the school dead in a sala. He was wearing a school uniform and flip flops.

Police found blood on the ground and there was a single gun shot wound above Mr Rattapoom’s right eyebrow.

Nearby was a .38 hand gun with four bullets still in the cylinder.

Mr Rattapoom father Prayong Kampasee arrived at the scene while rescue workers were moving the body to an ambulance. He attempted to get to his son’s body but was blocked by police as they were still collecting evidence.

Mr Prayong was taken to Thalang Police Station while the body of his son was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Mr Prayong told police that Mr Rattapoom was in a relationship with a Mattayom 6 girl but that on Monday (Jan 15) the girl broke up with him.

Mr Rattapoom tried to reconcile with the girl yesterday afternoon. However, Mr Prayong believes that the reconciliation was not successful and this caused his son to get his gun and shoot himself.

Lt Col Anukun said “Any parents who own guns please be careful and keep them in a safe place. Do not let juveniles take them. This is not only illegal, but they can also use the gun to shoot themselves or someone else.”