BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heartbreak for Thai ace Pornpawee

Heartbreak for Thai ace Pornpawee

BADMINTON: Pornpawee Chochuwong’s bid for her first major title ended in disappointment as she lost to Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the US$850,000 (B26 million) All England Open Badminton Championships yesterday (Mar 21).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 March 2021, 09:15AM

Women’s singles champion Nozomi Okuhara, right, poses with the gold medal and trophy on the podium with runner-up Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP.

Women’s singles champion Nozomi Okuhara, right, poses with the gold medal and trophy on the podium with runner-up Pornpawee Chochuwong. Photo: AFP.

The 11th ranked Thai, who was seeded sixth in Birmingham, went down to world No.4 Okuhara 21-12, 21-16 in the 44-minute women’s singles decider at Utilita Arena.

It was Okuhara’s fifth win against Pornpawee in six meetings.

With the victory in yesterday’s decider, Okuhara, 26, claimed her second title at the sport’s oldest tournament. She won her first All England Open crown in 2016.

She also completed a hat-trick of wins against Thai players at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. The diminutive Japanese beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals and Ratchanok Intanon in the last four.

The Japanese also dominated the doubles events as all three doubles finals were all-Japanese affairs.

Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe defeated Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda to lift their second straight men’s doubles title.

Endo and Watanabe, the world’s sixth-ranked men’s pair, defeated their fifth-ranked opponents 21-15, 17-21, 21-11 in 68 minutes.

Brightview Center

The women’s doubles crown went to second seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara who defeated top seeds and defending champions Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 21-16 in 56 minutes.

Unseeded Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo and second seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino were due to meet in the mixed doubles decider.

Second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, the 2020 champion, and sixth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia were due to meet in the men’s singles championship match.

World No.2 Axelsen entered his seventh straight final while the 10th ranked Lee claimed the week’s biggest scalp in the form of top-ranked Kento Momota in the quarter-finals.

Axelsen ended the 21-year wait for a Danish men’s singles champion when he won the title last year.

With the tournament not counting towards Olympic qualification, leading Asian badminton nations China, South Korea and Taiwan had opted not to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Indonesia’s team were forced to withdraw from the tournament earlier this week after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for the coronavirus.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pathum United officially crowned new T1 champs
Pornpawee eyes All England glory
Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
What a catch!
Prison sentences, fines for football match-fixers
New names on the Phuket Pairs Bowling honours board
Japan’s Momota wins at All England, Indonesians out after virus fears
Team New Zealand win America’s Cup 7-3 over Luna Rossa
Ratchanok targets semis place at All England Open
Penguins soar to victory in series opener at the ACG
America’s Cup delayed with Team NZ one win from victory
Joshua, Fury sign two-fight heavyweight unification deal: promoter
‘Bizarre’ race puts Team NZ in sight of America’s Cup win
Arsenal beat Spurs, Man Utd hold off West Ham
Middleweight great Marvin Hagler dead at 66

 

Phuket community
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)

Government ready to order 5m more virus jabs from China

"And so far nothing of it for Phuket" Kurt,can't you read ? ...(Read More)

Government ready to order 5m more virus jabs from China

Incoming limited amount of doses vaccine. And so far nothing of it for Phuket? With all the cry abou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

It is astonishing that Patong Municipality employs this incapable and distrustful 'Sanitation Ch...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

This is the dumbest of the dumbest cowardly criminal one can imagine. Leaving the 'weapon' ...(Read More)

Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

Are they now use drones while patrolling the west coast?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Excellent article PN... certainly one of the best "Opinions" I have read. It is truly dish...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

We've anchored many times in Patong. At night we have smelled the dirty black water which comes ...(Read More)

What a catch!

Hahaha, that is not even on the scale for large groupers which can get over 300kgs, but a nice looki...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 