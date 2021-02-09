BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat

PHUKET: Police have identified the Russian man who slashed his own neck with a fruit knife on the Karon beach road on Sunday night (Feb 7). The man remains in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon has confirmed.

Russianpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 9 February 2021, 12:54PM

Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Karon Police Chief Col Peerapong Chai-aroon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The knife used. Photo: Karon Police

The knife used. Photo: Karon Police

The man has been confirmed to be a 20-year-old Russian national, who had been staying at the Nai Harn Beach Condominium in Rawai since Jan 8, Col Peerapong told The Phuket News.

He was booked to stay at the condo until Mar 8, he added.

“The man used to live together with his Russian girlfriend,” Col Peerapong said.

“They later separated and he threatened to kill himself because she wanted to break up with him. She moved to Pattaya on Feb 3,” he added.

“From questioning witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the 7-Eleven store, the man bought a knife from the store and walked out to in front of the shop, where he raised the knife to his neck and cut from one side of his neck to the other – twice,” Col Peerapong explained.

Police on patrol driving past saw the man cut his own neck and raced to intervene.

The man was rushed to Patong Hospital, and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he remains in the intensive-care unit (ICU), Col Peerapong confirmed.

Both cuts across the throat were deep, and one cut had affected the man’s trachea, Col Peerapong explained.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The man did undergo surgery at the hospital, he added.

However, Col Peerapong also explained, “Doctors at the hospital have yet to give a full report on the man’s condition.”

“Doctors did report that the man is being kept sedated because when he was conscious he would go into fits of rage,” he added.

Officers have spoken with the man’ girlfriend by phone to inform her of the incident, Col Peerapong noted.

“She was shocked from hearing of the incident,” he said.

Police have contacted Russian embassy representatives so that his family can also be informed of the incident, Col Peerapong confirmed.

The Phuket News is withholding the names of the Russian man and his girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

