Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister

Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister

BANGKOK: A doctors’ group says its members will not support the possible return of Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as public health minister, saying he is unfit for the position.

politicshealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 23 July 2023 10:00 AM

Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker health minister Anutin Charnvirakul (second from left) is flanked by party secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob (left) and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew during a press conference at Pheu Thai headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker health minister Anutin Charnvirakul (second from left) is flanked by party secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob (left) and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew during a press conference at Pheu Thai headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

The MorMaiThon (Doctors Won’t Tolerate This) group posted the statement on the ‘We, The People’ Facebook page on Saturday morning (July 22), saying its medical personnel members no longer wish to work under Anutin, reports the Bangkok Post.

They claim that over the past four years in the position, the construction billionaire has proven to be inappropriate for the role.

They accuse Anutin of lacking a necessary understanding of the Thai public health system, leading to its deterioration and resulting in the loss of lives due to his ineffective management of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The announcement further criticised his orders to expedite the use of medical marijuana, delayed budgetary decisions leading to impaired healthcare services, including slowed access to safe abortions, and mismanagement resulting in the mass resignation of medical workers.

The group highlighted Anutin’s response to the resignations, when he said: “Nothing can be done at this time, they can only pack up and leave.”

The Pavilions Phuket

The statement concluded by saying that MorMaiThon members would not be able to continue under Anutin’s administration if he returns to government, and they do not wish for him to serve as the public health minister.

During his term as minister, Anutin also had a rocky relationship with the Rural Doctors Society (RDS), an influential group that was highly critical of his policies.

The relationship worsened further when the ministry ordered an investigation into Dr Supat Hasuwannakit, the RDS president, who had earlier been transferred from his post as director of Chana Hospital in Songkhla. Dr Supat had been a vocal critic of Bhumjaithai’s policy to decriminalise cannabis.

The MorMaiThon statement was issued just ahead of talks between the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai about the setup of a new government on Saturday afternoon. At that meeting, Anutin reiterated his party’s position that it would not be part of any government that contained the election-winning Move Forward Party.

But as far as voting for a Pheu Thai prime ministerial nominee is concerned, the Bhumjaithai leader said the two parties were still in discussions about it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bluebottles found at Layan
Phuket readies for ‘long holiday’ weekend
Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars
Phuket yachting trailblazer Andy Dowden passes away
Tony Bennett, last of classic American crooners, dead at 96
More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved
Bar near airport raided for late trading
Police seize 7,000 ya bah pills in Thalang drug bust
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach
Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew
Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Move Forward sidesteps, Hanging Patong cable, ‘Law breaking’ foreigners crackdown || July 21
Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck
Neck-high cable sweeps woman off motorcycle
Phuket’s ‘Architect & Hotelex’ expo underway

 

Phuket community
Another man arrested for selling fireworks on Patong Beach

and what happen to him now? 1 night in the cell or not even?...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

This is a situation rigged by the existing military regime to quash democracy and let Thai people kn...(Read More)

More traffic woes for Patong as Nanai repaved

Top notch planning...NOT! So, once again, 2+ years of Covid and no traffic, yet nothing was done any...(Read More)

Police tase foreigner to stop rampage on parked cars

Phuket has enough on it's hands without having to worry about unstable bogans like this guy. !!!...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

We all know wh.... THIS COMMENT CENSORED BY ORDER OF THE THOUGHT POLICE ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Where are the 150,or so, U.S. and Chinese Armoured Personnel Carriers Prayut spent years accumulatin...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

It all depends on who Prayut wants. As to what the Thais "deserve." It's rare for an...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to seek support from Senate, other parties

Thoroughly sick of anything to do with this joke of an election. Bickering and back stabbing like li...(Read More)

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Mu...(Read More)

Phuket underpass blocked by overturned truck

Normal Thai reaction. It was somebody else's fault, not mine. Can anybody in this country drive ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Zonezi Properties
Phuket Property
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 