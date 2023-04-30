333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health officials to hand out seasonal boosters

Health officials to hand out seasonal boosters

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry wants this year to be the first in which people are given annual COVID-19 booster shots, similar to the seasonal flu vaccine.

VaccinehealthCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 May 2023, 08:00AM

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Samut Prakan province this month. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Samut Prakan province this month. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Apr 30) Thailand still needs to monitor COVID-19 infections as cases spiked twice last week due to the worldwide spread of XBB.1.16, a substrain of the Omicron variant.

Most of those who died during the period were from the so-called “608” at-risk group - which comprises people over 60 years old, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women, reports the Bangkok Post.

The government urges people to get both flu and COVID-19 vaccines this year.

Members of the public can receive COVID-19 vaccines for free at state hospitals, while the costs of getting shots at privately-run hospitals will vary.

The flu vaccine is also provided for free for at-risk people.

Subscribers of the Social Security Fund who are over 50 years old can get a free flu vaccine once a year.

Pro Property Partners

This year, flu vaccinations at their chosen hospitals will be offered from today to Aug 31.

The Public Health Ministry urges Thais who received COVID-19 shots three to four months ago to get boosted to reduce the severity of infections. There are bivalent types and upgraded versions of the vaccine available from major producers, including Pfizer and Moderna.

The National Health Security Office and the Department of Disease Control will open vaccination sites to administer 2.9 million doses of flu vaccines against three variants - A H1N1, A H3N2 and B Victoria - for seven at-risk groups under the universal health scheme, or gold card scheme, for free until Aug 31.

These groups include pregnant women; children aged 6 months to 2 years old; chronic disease patients, comprising of those with obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, cancer and diabetes; people over 65; people with thalassemia and immunodeficiency; people weighing over 100kg; and those with aphasia.

People in Bangkok who failed to register for vaccination via the Pao Tang app can call the 1330 hotline or contact “@nhso” on Line to get the issue fixed, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road
China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal
PTA hails China roadshow
Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance
Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023
Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success
Phuket targets 70% voter turn out
Democrats vow to develop Phuket
Evacuated Thais happy to be home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: At least 13 victims of suspected serial killer, Fatal Phuket mall jump || April 28
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

 

Phuket community
Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Where to start to make Phuket Island a model place for ASEAN? The party mean facilities like in S&#...(Read More)

Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road

Driven from Sarasin Bridge, or driven from Surat Thani and passing Sarasin Bridge? Probably overtire...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

The best warning system for telling us a tsunami was coming in 2014 were the Japanese tourists who s...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

Yes, once again songkran was back to the good old chaotic days of pre-covid where you couldn't g...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Tighter visa rules, limitations, putting obstacles in place, slow processing, making going Thailand ...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

well known long time resident and yet he cannot afford a proper insurance? a part that i never hear ...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Plenty of reasons for Chinese people to scratch Thailand off their "go to" list. It also ...(Read More)

Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups

Better sort it out Thailand and fast. They are queueing up to come...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

,,,,including the hit & run driver. Dick is insured, he just doesn't know it....(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

When I got wiped out by a drunk woman driver on an Australian road, the DWD's station wagon was ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA

 