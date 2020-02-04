Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi

PHUKET: The Krabi Provincial Public Health Office (KPHO) has denied reports that 100 people in Krabi are being held in isolation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 04:25PM

Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

The reports are wrong, they say. Only five people are under observation, the Krabi Health Office said.

The news came at a press conference at Krabi Provincial Hall on Saturday (Feb 1), headed by Krabi Vice Governor Somkhuan Khan-Ngern together with Krabi Hospital Director Dr Supoj Phukaoluan and KPHO representative Dr Wasin Thiankingkaew.

Vice Governor Somkhuan said that the information that more than 100 people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus were receiving care at several hospitals in Krabi was a misunderstanding.

A previous press conference by the health office had explained that 100 rooms were being prepared in case the province had that many people placed in observation.

Dr Supoj confirmed that officers have not found any people infected with the coronavirus in the province.

“We have only five people who are under observation at different hospitals,” he said.

The five people had body temperatures of more than 37.5ºC, a runny nose and diarrhea.

“These people do not have serious symptoms [of the disease], and we keep them in special rooms,” he said.

Vice Governor Somkhuan confirmed that there are intensive screening procedures in place at Krabi International Airport and tourist attractions.

“These are done under the guidance of hospital staff and professional doctors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Krabi Hotel Association and the Krabi Tourism Association both reported that tourists are still travelling to Krabi as usual, and that there have not been any urgent mass checking-out from any hotels.