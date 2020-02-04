Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi

Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi

PHUKET: The Krabi Provincial Public Health Office (KPHO) has denied reports that 100 people in Krabi are being held in isolation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus.

tourismhealthChinese
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 04:25PM

Health officials denied reports that 100 people suspected of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus were under observation in Krabi. There are only five, they said. Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

Health officials denied reports that 100 people suspected of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus were under observation in Krabi. There are only five, they said. Photo: PR Dept / Krabi

The reports are wrong, they say. Only five people are under observation, the Krabi Health Office said.

The news came at a press conference at Krabi Provincial Hall on Saturday (Feb 1), headed by Krabi Vice Governor Somkhuan Khan-Ngern together with Krabi Hospital Director Dr Supoj Phukaoluan and KPHO representative Dr Wasin Thiankingkaew.

Vice Governor Somkhuan said that the information that more than 100 people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus were receiving care at several hospitals in Krabi was a misunderstanding.

A previous press conference by the health office had explained that 100 rooms were being prepared in case the province had that many people placed in observation.

Dr Supoj confirmed that officers have not found any people infected with the coronavirus in the province.

“We have only five people who are under observation at different hospitals,” he said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The five people had body temperatures of more than 37.5ºC, a runny nose and diarrhea.

“These people do not have serious symptoms [of the disease], and we keep them in special rooms,” he said.

Vice Governor Somkhuan confirmed that there are intensive screening procedures in place at Krabi International Airport and tourist attractions.

“These are done under the guidance of hospital staff and professional doctors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Krabi Hotel Association and the Krabi Tourism Association both reported that tourists are still travelling to Krabi as usual, and that there have not been any urgent mass checking-out from any hotels.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australian couple killed in Krabi road crash
Electricity outage to hit areas near Dowroong
Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case
Thailand’s hotel investment volume declines in 2019
Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge
Officials give blanket assurances over impact of virus in Phuket
‘Eye-in-sky’ set for launch
Price control for face masks as virus raises demand to 40-50m pieces
China admits ‘shortcomings’ in virus response as death toll hits 425
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai doctors find an effective coronavirus treatment? Baby's remains found! || February 3
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply
Incense burning falls under air pollution spotlight
Alcohol sales ban for Makha Bucha day
Murdered police officer’s mutilated body found

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 