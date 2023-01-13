Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors

PHUKET: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has summarised all the current requirements for foreign travelers planning to visit Thailand in general and Phuket in particular. Entry is free for all tourists, except for those coming from China and India.



By The Phuket News

Friday 13 January 2023, 05:34PM

The previous, now cancelled, version of the non-discriminatory entry rules. Image: PR Thailand

The current non-discriminatory entry rules as posted by the MoPH. Image: MoPH

The summary was posted on the MoPH’s official Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 11) and yesterday (Jan 12) shared by the Phuket Info Center page, operated by Phuket Government and initially used mainly to publish COVID-related information.

The current requirements are as follows:

1. Proof of vaccination is NO longer required.

2. Travelers from the listed counties requiring negative RT-PCR test results before departure from Thailand should have health insurance covering at least USD10,000 for COVID-19 treatment that covers the duration of stay in Thailand plus seven additional days.

2.1 Those with business arrangements. Including flight crews and students, may have an official letter from the host or other form of insurance to cover such need.

2.2 The quarantine officer will randomly check the proof of insurance of travelers from the listed countries. If that traveler does not have proof of insurance, the traveler will have to purchase health insurance before immigration.

3. Holders of Thai passport and transit/transfer passengers are exempted from the health insurance checks.

4. The airlines must adhere to related regulation and comply with the guidance as appropriate such as asking passengers to wear mask at all times except during meals or emergency situations.

5. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival shall be recommended to get a COVID-19 test at arrival.

List of counties that require all travelers showing negative RT-PCR test results before departure from Thailand: Mainland China and India.

For additional information, people are advised to contact the Department of Disease Control (DDC) via 1422 hotline or visit www.ddc.moph.go.th.

According to the DDC, the arrival of more Chinese tourists in Thailand is unlikely to trigger a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections, the department said earlier this week.

Some 300,000 Chinese tourists are expected to arrive in the next three months, representing about 5% of international arrivals, DDC director-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said on Jan 11.