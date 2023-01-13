333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors

Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors

PHUKET: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has summarised all the current requirements for foreign travelers planning to visit Thailand in general and Phuket in particular. Entry is free for all tourists, except for those coming from China and India.


By The Phuket News

Friday 13 January 2023, 05:34PM

The current non-discriminatory entry rules as posted by the MoPH. Image: MoPH

The current non-discriminatory entry rules as posted by the MoPH. Image: MoPH

The previous, now cancelled, version of the non-discriminatory entry rules. Image: PR Thailand

The previous, now cancelled, version of the non-discriminatory entry rules. Image: PR Thailand

« »

The summary was posted on the MoPH’s official Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 11) and yesterday (Jan 12) shared by the Phuket Info Center page, operated by Phuket Government and initially used mainly to publish COVID-related information.

The current requirements are as follows:

1. Proof of vaccination is NO longer required.

2. Travelers from the listed counties requiring negative RT-PCR test results before departure from Thailand should have health insurance covering at least USD10,000 for COVID-19 treatment that covers the duration of stay in Thailand plus seven additional days.

2.1 Those with business arrangements. Including flight crews and students, may have an official letter from the host or other form of insurance to cover such need.

2.2 The quarantine officer will randomly check the proof of insurance of travelers from the listed countries. If that traveler does not have proof of insurance, the traveler will have to purchase health insurance before immigration.

3. Holders of Thai passport and transit/transfer passengers are exempted from the health insurance checks.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

4. The airlines must adhere to related regulation and comply with the guidance as appropriate such as asking passengers to wear mask at all times except during meals or emergency situations.

5. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival shall be recommended to get a COVID-19 test at arrival.

List of counties that require all travelers showing negative RT-PCR test results before departure from ThailandMainland China and India.

For additional information, people are advised to contact the Department of Disease Control (DDC) via 1422 hotline or visit www.ddc.moph.go.th.

According to the DDC, the arrival of more Chinese tourists in Thailand is unlikely to trigger a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections, the department said earlier this week.

Some 300,000 Chinese tourists are expected to arrive in the next three months, representing about 5% of international arrivals, DDC director-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said on Jan 11.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023
Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’
Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Woman revived on Patong Beach, Draft liquor regulations approved, Phuket Grand Run || January 12
Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC
Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz
Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

 

Phuket community
No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Yes Kurt, time to get prepared. As those Chinese tourists will come with their deadly virus,you bett...(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

@Kurt How about the Thai diver who lost his life trying to rescue those kids ? Are your memories a...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Kurt - as Harald would tell you if you would only listen, all those chinese hospitals and crematoria...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Actually it is quite unethical and thick skinned to announce , with a governor ceremony, that prison...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Use prisoners, clean drains, starting with Governor's ceremony, a shamefull plain modern slavery...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

I find the use of the word 'dredging' highly amusing. Dredging involves using heavy machiner...(Read More)

Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed

That is good. Finally some good news. Health and beauty is the Phuket way....(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

how is giving advice to infectedsuspected to be infected person would prevent them from infecting al...(Read More)

Guns, drugs seized in police anti-crime blitz

Haha. I read it wrong. Thought it said 'drugs and guns seized from police anti crime blitz'....(Read More)

Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

only 1 person can administer CPR at a given time. Pretty obvious that the foreigner (Farang as you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners

 