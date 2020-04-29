THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has established guidelines for beauty clinics and massage spas, as the restrictions and measures for preventing COVID-19 start to be eased, reports state news agency NNT.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 12:38PM

Dr Thares Krassanairawiwong, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, said that, now some of the COVID-19 lockdown measures are being eased, enterprises, such as massage spas and beauty clinics, will be able to operate again provided they strictly comply with the MOPH’s regulations by increasing the cleaning cycle, not flicking sheets to prevent diffusion and changing cushions and pillow cases for every customer.

There must also be one room per client and curtains for massage spas. For foot massage, massage cushions must be placed 1.5 metres apart, said the NNT report.

Those who use the service must wear a face mask, wash their hands and follow the facility’s instructions.

Dr Phanphimon Wipulakorn, Director-General of Department of Health, said the Department of Health has developed the “THAI STOP COVID” platform, to allow operators of restaurants, hotels, beauty salons or shopping malls to assess their readiness before providing their services and to allow the public to inspect and report on whether each enterprise strictly adheres to the screening measures by visiting https://stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th




