Health ministry gets additional B4.66bn budget for COVID fight

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry has been allocated B4.66 billion from the government’s central budget for use in battling the new wave of coronavirus disease.

COVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 9 January 2021, 09:57AM

Workers in full protective gear clean a road in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday, as four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the municipality. Photo:  Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul announced the allocation on Friday (Jan 8), reports the Bangkok Post.

She said the money from the fiscal budget would enable the ministry to immediately respond to the latest outbreak.

Almost half would be earmarked for buying medical equipment for labs and for health volunteers. The rest would fund risk allowances and overtime payments for volunteers and health personnel.

She did not say when the extra budget funding was approved.

Health volunteers and medical personnel are the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, which has now spread to  57 provinces.

The government reported 205 new cases on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 9,841, with 67 deaths.

Ms Traisuree said the additional funding would help maintain public confidence that the government has adequate financial ammunition to handle the pandemic.



