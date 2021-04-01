Health Ministry clarifies quarantine reduction conditions

PHUKET: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday (Mar 31) clarified conditions behind shortening the length of mandatory quarantine for overseas visitors while confirming which vaccine providers would be deemed acceptable for those entering the Kingdom.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 03:41PM

Quarantine conditions have been reduced as of today for overseas visitors. Poto: AFP.

The document, issued by the Ministry Deputy Chief Yongyot Thammawoot, stated the following:

Quarantine will be reduced to seven days for tourists who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days previous to their arrival. They must possess a certificate of vaccination issued by officials where they received the vaccine.

Those in this category would be tested once, 5-6 days after arrival.

People entering Thailand who had not been vaccinated, had received only one vaccine shot from a provider requiring two shots, or whose second shot was less than 14 days previously, would have to spend 10 days under quarantine.

Those in this category would be tested twice, between days 3-5 and days 9-10.

Tourists coming from countries where there are SARS-CoV-2 virus mutations and variants including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Sembia, Kenya, Wanda, Cameroun, Congo, Ghana, and Tanzania must still quarantine for 14 days.

Those in this category would be tested three times - on arrival, between days 6-7 and days 12-13.

Quarantine days would start immediately for those arriving between midnight and 6pm. Day one of quarantine would start the next days for those arriving after 6pm and all new quarantine conditions came into effect today. All arrivals would be traced by a tracking sysetm for 14 days, regardless of what category of quarantine they find themselves in.

Vaccines received by tourists must be recognised under Thai law, certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) or approved by MoPH.

Certified vaccine providers include Sinovac, AstraZeneca, SK Bioscience, Pfizer/BioNtech, Serum Institute of India, and Moderna, all of which require two doses of the vaccine. Vaccines provided by Janssen Pharmaceutical and Johnson & Johnson only require one dose.