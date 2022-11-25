Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

BANGKOK: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) is yet to make an announcement regarding mask wearing on the island after the Ministry of Public Health earlier today (Nov 25) advised people to use face masks in crowded places as the number of daily COVID-19 cases had risen by 10-20%.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 November 2022, 06:55PM

Phuket health officials at a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the MoPH today (Nov 25). Photo: PPHO

The PPHO reported having a Webex meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the MoPH earlier today (Nov 25). The topics discussed included COVID-19 risk compensations, COVID-19 vaccine management and other issues.

The PPHO report of the meeting said nothing about any new COVID-19 rules or recommendations regarding mask-wearing.

Yet, it was today when the aforementioned Permanent Secretary Opas Karnkawinpong publicly called for mask-wearing due to worsening COVID-19 statistics.

The increase in cases was likely to be a small wave, but fatalities could rise accordingly, he said.

Dr Opas also revealed that he had instructed hospitals to encourage people to get their vaccine booster shots. All because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, according to Bangkok Post.

"There are about 10 daily fatalities related to COVID-19 at this time. The toll could rise slightly along with the increasing number of daily cases," he said.

Hospitals could cope with the situation because most cases were outpatients and their symptoms were mild, Dr Opas added.

"The situation should improve again after New Year," he said.

As for vaccination, Dr Opas said the following: "The ministry wants 70% of the total population to have booster shots but it is still difficult to reach that target. The number of people getting jabs is declining on the recently improved COVID-19 situation."

According to PPHO’s most recent data, about 68.6% of Phuket’s target population have received their third vaccine shots while 40.13% have received their fourth jabs.