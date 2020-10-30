Health minister reveals draft policy to reduce quarantine to 10 days

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also currently serves as the Health Minister, has announced that the National Communicable Diseases Committee has approved a draft quarantine policy to reduce the mandatory quarantine period to 10 days.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 October 2020, 10:56AM

Mr Anutin announced the draft policy yesterday (Oct 29), reports Thai News Agency (TNA), a subsidiary of state-owned public broadcaster MCOT.

Mr Anutin explained that policy would need the Department of Disease Control to issue control regulations to clearly define the quarantine procedure before the policy could be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Mr Anutin said the move was to support the opening of the country to restore the economy and well-being of the people in the long term.

The draft policy advocates for visitors to the country to be allowed to leave their quarantine facility after 10 days, but to be monitored by a digital tracking app to make sure they avoided busy areas. Visitors were also to wear face masks at all times, he said.

Mr Anutin also explained that the quarantine facilities and procedures must be safe and standardized to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

He added that a standard system to manage quarantine procedures must be developed to ensure the same practices at both national and provincial levels, and that development of an integrated information management system to support the collaboration of all related agencies needed to be accelerated.

He also supported the need for officials to take action when a visitor fails to follow the COVID-19 precaution protocols, such as detaining persons and issuing fines.