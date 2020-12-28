Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health Minister Anutin quarantined

Health Minister Anutin quarantined

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is under house quarantine for 14 days after a meeting with the Samut Sakhon governor, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 December 2020, 02:06PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre, inspects the construction of a field hospital at Samut Sakhon stadium in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province yesterday (Dec 27). Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, centre, inspects the construction of a field hospital at Samut Sakhon stadium in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province yesterday (Dec 27). Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announced today (Dec 28) that Mr Anutin was in house quarantine.

A sample swab had been collected from the minister for COVID-19 testing after a senior local official was confirmed with the disease, he said.

“The official has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions,” the spokesman said.

The official would now take a rest and subordinates would take charge, he said. He did not identify the man.

Dr Taweesilp said senior officials from the Public Health Ministry had a one-hour meeting with the official at Samut Sakhon Hospital yesterday. The senior provincial official was later confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Benihana Phuket

All wore face masks throughout the meeting, held to discuss the establishment of field hospitals in Samut Sakhon.

Results of COVID-19 tests on the health minister and the other senior officials of the ministry were pending, he said.

Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account later that the infected official was Samut Sakhon governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri and they had the meeting before the governor was tested.

Mr Anutin said his own first test was negative and doctors considered him at low risk of catching the disease, because the Samut Sakhon governor had always worn a face mask.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid situation ’more serious’? More long holidays to be created! || December 28
Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Royal Thai Army warns against online scam
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%
COVID situation ‘more serious’
Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging
Early release for prison inmates considered
WHO Wuhan probe not looking for COVID ‘guilty’ parties
PM prohibits public gatherings as infections increase
Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs
Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

Pfff, there we go again. Drum-drum-drum. Only 7 days of danger. During Songkran the same. The rest o...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

"avoid large gatherings"... and what exactly is going on in the picture? "Maximum con...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order

'Not take any 'strong' medication before boarding'? Please explain. And passengers...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Maybe Thai Govt.'s misplaced the "allocated" funding for the "Vaccine Rollout&quo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs

Left hand doesnt know what the right hand is doing...again! Most traveler's dont want to travel ...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

@Kurt " very many restrictions / measures" How many restrictions you actually see on Phuk...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

As I said Kurt.Try to get your personal vaccine shot asap . It will help to fight your fear....(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Timothy for coming up with an early "New year's address". Well done ! Can&#...(Read More)

TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

TAT knows very well that most Thai holiday periods of foreigners is just 2-3 weeks during prosperous...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Mr. Editor. There are three (probably all the same person) who only bully commenters. They...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 