Health, fitness to go on show at RPM

Health and fitness enthusiasts and professionals from all over Asia will descend on Phuket’s Royal Phuket Marina in early 2020 for the inaugural Thailand Health & Fitness Expo.

health
By Sponsored

Sunday 1 September 2019, 11:00AM

« »

A showcase of brands and services related to the health and fitness industry, Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020 is a four-day extravaganza featuring an exhibition as well as workshops and networking events. Among scheduled events are a sportswear fashion show, healthy lifestyle seminars, healthy cooking workshops, group classes, dancing, DJs and live music, and a health and fitness party.

An engaging seminar schedule is designed to foster discussion and learning in the health and fitness industry and will tackle specific topics such as youth fitness and athletic programming, training clients with diabetes, veganism for fitness and athletic performance, and empowering clients to make lifestyle changes.

Organised by JAND Group Co Ltd in association with JAND Events, Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020 shines the spotlight on one of the fastest growing industries in Asia. Consumers from across a wide variety of demographics are increasingly concerned about health and seek ways to live healthier lifestyles, be it participating in fitness classes, taking steps to improve their diets and nutrition, or using apps, products and gadgets to monitor health and fitness levels.

With its wide range of products and services on display and an engaging programme of activities, workshops and networking, Thailand Health & Fitness Expo is targeting not only health and fitness professionals but also the general public. Held at the Royal Phuket Marina, the event is also a manifestation of Phuket’s unique position as one of the health and lifestyle hubs of Asia, attracting a large population of young and resourceful individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle in the tropics.

Open to the general public, from Jan 30 to Feb 2, 2020, the four-day health and fitness, learning and networking extravaganza is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees and more than 30 exhibitors.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Expenditure on a holistic approach to health that includes nearly every aspect of life is one of the fastest growing sectors in Asia.

Consumers are increasingly participating in fitness classes and activities, using products, devices and apps that improve well being and eating organic and natural foods, taking health supplements, and following special diets.

For more information please contact Munlika Boonyawong on +66 (0) 76 600 225 or email munlika.b@jandevents.com or info@thailandhealthandfitnessexpo.com

The Phuket News & Window on Phuket are proud partners of this event.

