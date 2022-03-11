BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir

Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir

BANGKOK: The Department of Health has advised pregnant women who have COVID-19 not to take the antiviral medicine Favipiravir, saying that the drug may harm fetuses, especially during the first trimester.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 11 March 2022, 10:16AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to experts, the medicine is normally only administered on a case-by-case basis during the last quarter of pregnancy, reports NNT.

The health agency advised pregnant women, who are asymptomatic, experience moderate symptoms, and are not at high risk of miscarriage, to stay home. It also suggested that they refrain from taking part in any activity with other family members, and use separate restrooms.

According to the department, 70-80% of infected pregnant women exhibit minor or no symptoms, and only 10% to 20% experience severe symptoms. Expectant women, who experience difficulty breathing, exhaustion, a high temperature, as well as frequent coughing, or chest pain, are urged to immediately seek medical attention or call the 1330 hotline.

Sinea Phuket

The health department asked that mothers with COVID-19 remain cautious when feeding their children to prevent an infection from taking place. Women in this group should always wear masks, wash hands before and after handling their children, and clean frequently touched surfaces around the house.

The agency went on to suggest that COVID positive women seek help from non-infected relatives to help care for their newborns and to feed them using a bottle.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway
Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Thailand affirms neutral stance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gym teacher accused of sexual abuse of student for 8 years || March 10
Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash
Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes
Major power outage to affect Cape Panwa
Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital
Conflict will cost Thailand B245bn
COVID-19 to be endemic from July
Phuket marks 523 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High hopes for Phuket’s cannabis cash crop community enterprise || March 9
Call centre opens for stranded Ukrainian, Russian tourists
Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused
Prizes announced for Red Cross ‘Dee Phuket Fair’

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 to be endemic from July

@Dek ignores the fact that Ukraine/Russian war requires int.nat airlines rerouting, making the flig...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The Sweden of Asia. Disappointing, but necessary. To lose the meager trickle of Russian tourists wou...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Thailand, 2 million Baht ( about 55,000 EURO). Fund rising on Dutch TV more than 100 Million Euro. L...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Cowardly Custards, all in the name of potential tourist baht. Has Thailand EVER taken a stance again...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Not B5 billions 8 Billions. ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

LOS B2 million - Norway B5 Billion last day for humanity too Ukrainia....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Chinese locked in China, Russians locked in (and out of) Russia. Where to look for a quality tourist...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

NO HELP if you cant make a profit change your business ! and we can again enjoy the sunset sitt...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Wait...let me grab my violin for your sad song. I really couldn't care less about a "major...(Read More)

Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused

Good grief, WHAT? They are tripping all over each other to present a misleading narrative. Let me ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 