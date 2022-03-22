BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

BANGKOK: The Department of Health has recommended that parents spend more time with their children after a survey found that 64% of children under the age of six spend more than an hour every day on electronic devices.

healthtechnology
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 01:16PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the department, the survey revealed the importance of real-world engagement in early childhood. He added that parental interactions with their children through enjoyable activities are critical for their kids’ cognitive and executive functioning development, reports NNT.

Dr Suwantchai also said children should spend “healthy time” with their parents or siblings and be exposed to nature and developmental activities. He noted that such activities will help to develop their brains and improve their emotional, social and cognitive abilities.

The survey found that children who spend 1-3 hours a day on electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, had a significantly lower chance of having parental interactions than those who spend less than one hour on devices.

Thai Residential

Around 64% of children who spend more than an hour a day on devices have less than a 50% chance of spending their time playing.

Playing is considered crucial to early human development, as it helps children to make sense of the world.

