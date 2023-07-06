333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health concerns rise as 9.1% of Thai youth report e-cigarette use

Health concerns rise as 9.1% of Thai youth report e-cigarette use

A survey has found that around 9.1% of young people in Thailand use e-cigarettes, raising serious health concerns from public health officials.

Health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 8 July 2023 07:52 AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The nationwide survey, conducted by the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), gathered responses from 61,688 individuals between April 25 and June 6, 2023, reports state news agency NNT.

The survey results indicated that 14.6% of young people in Bangkok reported using vapes, marking the highest rate among the 13 areas studied.

The survey identified two areas where the rate of e-cigarette use stood at 13.6%, ranking them second on the list. These areas were AH No.3, comprising Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Pichit, and Uthai Thani provinces, and AH No.9, which includes Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin.

AH No.4, encompassing Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Nayok, followed with a slightly lower rate of 13.2%. In AH No.5, consisting of Bueng Kan, Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon, the rate remains frighteningly high at 12%.

Zonezi Properties

The survey found that 92.2% of the young individuals surveyed started using e-cigarettes because of their friends. Meanwhile, 3.2% cited family members and 1.6% mentioned immediate family as their introduction to vaping. Moreover, 43.9% admitted to using both cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Another study cited by Surachete Phosaeng, deputy secretary-general of the Thailand Youth Institute, revealed that 95.4% of 300 young people detained for narcotic use at juvenile practice and training centres nationwide were smokers, with 79.3% using e-cigarettes. 30.5% of the latter group indicated daily usage.

The Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Center stressed that minors who use vaping devices may have health issues that develop faster and are more intense than those in adults as their bodies are still growing.

Public health officials have expressed concern about the situation and urged young people to resist the influence of their peers and avoid using e-cigarettes or any tobacco products.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gratitude flows as expat boy Daniel returns to Phuket continuing to fight for life
GRIP IT ‘Coastal Cleanup Fiesta’ targets Karon
EGAT a ‘bright spark’ for coral recovery
Farewell the FUZZtonez!
Indiana Jones back in action
Pixar gets heart-warming with ‘Elemental’
Soi Dog supports Phuket’s target of becoming the first rabies-free province in Thailand
A taste of Eden
‘The Flash’ a bright spark for the future
‘Transformers’ gets a ‘Beastly’ upgrade
Safe Waters: Recognising drowning and providing emergency help
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Serendib
‘Wild Wolf’ completes Pattaya to Phuket charity walk
Palm ornamentals for every occasion
Latest ‘Spider-Man’ brings graphic novel glory to life

 

Phuket community
Make tourists safer, operators told

Almost certainly same people then Prab, although i only clocked two in the front before I was sudden...(Read More)

US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone

Biden is a serial liar, so if you believe this you'll believe anything. America is the ultimate ...(Read More)

Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew

True enough, it's normally foreigners isn't it? This must be the exception that proves the r...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

He's dead now.You all satisfied, you fearless keyboard warriors? Contemptible....(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

@CaptB. Or else dont ride a m/c? It;'s simple enough. Even you can perhaps get it....(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

WTF was the governor doing there? Just another ghoul. Bangkok Post reports that he fell when they &#...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

Jeez...talking about a completely botched rescue, but at least the notorious do-nothing governor sho...(Read More)

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

Agree with Fascinated, more noisy exhausts with uncontrolled kids all over the place in Kamala, all ...(Read More)

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers

@Timothy: Burning their fields, such as corn causing massive smoke pollution in methanol / ethanol p...(Read More)

‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling

Airport dis-functioning maintenance department failing to use Medium Strength Loctite to prevent scr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023

 