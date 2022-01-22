The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, said yesterday (Jan 21) that there are worries of people “grouping together” as the festival, known for extensive family gatherings, looms.
Chinese New Year falls on Feb 1 this year and will see family members travelling from near and far to gather together, pay respect to elders and celebrate the new Lunar Year.
Likewise, students are now permitted to return to on-site learning in classrooms after several bouts of home schooling.
Dr Suwanchai stated that all involved need to remember the importance of respecting health and safety protocols to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly as there has been a recent surge in the numbers of the Omicron variant nationwide.
“We request that everyone cooperates with the universal prevention principles with care to protect themselves,” commented Dr Suwanchai.
“All businesses must also be minful and strictly follow the COVID prevention measures.
“If you find yourself at risk, get tested with ATK and ask for cooperation to get vaccinated according to the specified criteria
“If we all respect and follow these guidlines we can ensure safety for everyone, everywhere, on every occasion and for every festival,” he added.
