BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health concerns ahead of CNY, students returning to class

Health concerns ahead of CNY, students returning to class

BANGKOK: The Department of Health has expressed concern ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year and with students returning to classrooms, urging all to fully adhere to best practice anti-virus health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetyVaccine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 January 2022, 02:15PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai, said yesterday (Jan 21) that there are worries of people “grouping together” as the festival, known for extensive family gatherings, looms.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 1 this year and will see family members travelling from near and far to gather together, pay respect to elders and celebrate the new Lunar Year.

Likewise, students are now permitted to return to on-site learning in classrooms after several bouts of home schooling.

Dr Suwanchai stated that all involved need to remember the importance of respecting health and safety protocols to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly as there has been a recent surge in the numbers of the Omicron variant nationwide.

“We request that everyone cooperates with the universal prevention principles with care to protect themselves,” commented Dr Suwanchai.
“All businesses must also be minful and strictly follow the COVID prevention measures.
“If you find yourself at risk, get tested with ATK and ask for cooperation to get vaccinated according to the specified criteria
“If we all respect and follow these guidlines we can ensure safety for everyone, everywhere, on every occasion and for every festival,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Telecomms commission discusses 5G coverage in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation
Soi Dog stems distemper outbreak at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Free counselling for foreign retirees
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21
Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui
Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins
Property transfer, mortgage fees cut to 0.01%
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm
Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb 1
Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PM rules out early election

 

Phuket community
Free counselling for foreign retirees

what actually happen if your wife die do here family inherit her half in thailand and abroad , Bob...(Read More)

Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui

Only Kurt could have changed a story about some missing Estonians into a rant about traffic laws and...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

@Johnc. Poor lamb. Its only one day every three months. ...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

The clerk at Star Bucks today could have told the maskless one, no mask no service, but didn't. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation

Are you frickin kidding me!? Regardless of that not making any mathematical sense (I'm assuming ...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Not only Russians don’t take care about wearing face masks - also many Aussies, Americans and Arab...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation

Am I beind dumb for wondering how? At a minimal 30 day arrival visa testing positive at day 5 or 6 w...(Read More)

Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

@christysweet, congratulations with the finally dump cleaning.Just keep them awake/vigilant. Hope th...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation

Wish Immigration Officers 'health strengh'. Hopefully soon 5th vaccination for them ( booste...(Read More)

Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

'Test & Go restored?' No, not at all. The venom is in the tail, called 'Fine tuned&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 