BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

THAILAND: Health authorities have dismissed the possibility of applying the World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine passport regulation for international travelling as there is still no proof any vaccines are totally effective in preventing Sars-CoV-2 transmission.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 February 2021, 07:19AM

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Research into COVID-19 vaccines has not been completed but they are allowed to be used on humans now because they are believed to be effective to some extent in preventing COVID-19 infections, Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said.

“Although Thailand and other countries allow COVID-19 vaccines, no one actually knows at this point the answer to the key question as to whether these vaccines are 100% effective in COVID-19 prevention,” Dr Opas said.

All countries should follow the WHO’s 2005 International Health Regulations when it comes to traveling from one country to another, he said. The best international agreement on travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic is still a 14-day quarantine, he said.

He was responding to calls for Thailand to adopt the vaccine passport regulation for use on travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last week, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) urged the government to consider issuing a COVID-19 vaccine passport to Thais who are vaccinated against COVID-19 for use as a certificate when travelling to other countries.

Dr Opas said the Public Health Ministry had already consulted the WHO about the possibility of applying the vaccine passport principle.

Brightview Center

“The reason is there still isn’t sufficient information to conclude that the chance is zero for travellers already vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to spread the virus to others,” he said.

“It remains uncertain even for how long such COVID-19 shots will last and how many repeat shots will actually be needed.”

The vaccine passport is currently used with certain types of infections such as yellow fever, he said.

JSCCIB member and chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries Supant Mongkolsuthree said last Wednesday foreigners with a similar certificate of COVID-19 vaccination should also be allowed to bypass the strict COVID-19 control measures when entering Thailand, for the sake of tourism promotion.

He also suggested the government make COVID-19 vaccination a national agenda item, with the tourism sector the first to receive vaccines as soon as July.

People working in the tourism industry should be in the first priority grouping, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 08 February 2021 - 11:05:10 

Yes you do the right thing Mr Karnkawinpong, they don’t now how long time every vaccine holds. And now all this muted viruses in the world.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations
Foreign man, believed Russian, in ICU after slashing own neck with knife
‘Supermum’ leatherback turtle lays eggs at Thai Muang
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study
PM defends vaccine rollout in podcast
Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’
Thousands rally again in Myanmar against military coup
Handout eligibility reassessed
Large green turtle found dead
Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets
Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames
Phuket has had ‘huge impact’ from COVID, screening imperative, says Vice Governor
King cobra warning after fourth snake, five metres long, caught in Pa Khlok
Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong
School director accused of rape now also faces firearms charge

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

I would like to know how many fines have been issued for not wearing a mask, very few if any I think...(Read More)

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

Yes you do the right thing Mr Karnkawinpong, they don’t now how long time every vaccine holds. And...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

Why, when something 'civilian' at high level is happening we always have to see high ranking...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

I am reading complicated miss-handling management of vaccines by Thai officialdom. One thing is clea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Hi JSombra, The 'beach clearing' has been completed long time ago. Nothing left of the Phuke...(Read More)

Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’

As many Thai are Chinese rooted, you may expect a spike in Covid-19 infections within 2-3 weeks afte...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation

Thank you very, very much, Your Majesty!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Kurt, You obviously have nit been to Phuket for a long time if you think the beach clearing is still...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

Its only 62% effective. A failed AU Govt waste of taxpayers money too ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 