Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) yesterday (July 20) assured members of the public of its COVID-19 testing capability as the country prepares for fresh infections now that most businesses have reopened.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 08:59AM

People, tracked down by the Thai Chana app, are tested by officials from the Disease Control Department in Rayong province last week. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

People, tracked down by the Thai Chana app, are tested by officials from the Disease Control Department in Rayong province last week. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

The director-general of the DMS, Opas Kankawinphong, outlined what the public health community was doing to prepare for the reemergence of the novel coronavirus even though the country has witnessed no local cases for more than 50 days.

He said the number of laboratories, public and private, has been boosted to 209 across the country, from an initial two when the outbreak started in January, and all of them can return results within 24 hours.

He also talked up Thailand’s vaccine research efforts, increased local production of COVID-19 test kits, the development of new testing methods and investigation into mutations of the virus.

To expand testing capacity, the department has also collaborated with the Department of Communicable Diseases Control to roll out saliva tests which have proved to be easier, effective and less costly elsewhere. Currently, the RT-PCR “swab test” is used which is 95% accurate.

Dr Opas said the country was also moving closer to finding a COVID-19 vaccine after a second round of testing an mRNA vaccine on monkeys proved to be successful. Tests on humans are likely to take place in October.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He said the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine was testing the effectiveness of the traditional medicinal herb fa talai jone, or andrographis, in fighting the virus and initial results were very promising.

In terms of testing, Mr Opas said that a total of 652,089 samples have been checked since January, with four in a 1,000 having come back positive. He said this indicated that public health authorities have been actively searching for COVID-19 cases.

“So we are ready and we have the resources to tackle any outbreak,” he said.

Dr Opas added that the department is also monitoring virus strains.

“It is necessary to look for mutations to understand the threat it poses and so we can find drugs or develop vaccines,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

maverick | 21 July 2020 - 10:44:11 

Exactly where are new infections coming from Mars ? Unless this is a pre cursor to reopening borders - can’t come soon enough if they want to save the livelihoods of many.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok
Phuket offices to close for King’s birthday long weekend
Tesco bypass to be unaffected by Samkong power outage
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand protests call on PM to resign! Gang rampage? || July 17
Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address
Years before Thailand sees 40mn tourists again: BoT
Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’
CCSA considers sixth phase of COVID easing to allow foreigners and migrant workers in
Hotels warned against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Good luck renewing a retirement permit if you make a formal complaint about the IOs!!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I needed three copies last year and was asked to pay 900THB. Same this year, just 3 weeks ago. I n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

The "nasty radical left" doesn't lock kids in cages or kneel on people's necks unt...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Looking at the rubbish at beaches , much of it has thai stickers or thai inscriptions. It is mainly ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The trash comes from my neighbor, who each and every morning, tosses his instant coffee packaging on...(Read More)

Health chiefs fully prepared for any virus reemergence

Exactly where are new infections coming from Mars ? Unless this is a pre cursor to reopening borders...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Surin Beach and BangTao are always dirty, why ? where does the taxes money goes ? Take the example o...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Thats what Mr. Pira has to say, its his business. Laughable when you look at the well prepared websi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

I paid 600 baht for 2 of these letters last month for my drivers license. When I first moved here ...(Read More)

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

The Parasail and Jet Ski companies, who make their living off the beaches, should volunteer to assis...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 