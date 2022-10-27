British International School, Phuket
Health checkups for inmates as mobile unit visits Phuket prison

PHUKET: Inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison in Thalang underwent medical checkups earlier today after a mobile medical unit visited the Srisoonthorn-based site.

health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 October 2022, 03:15PM

The visit was overseen by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who was joined by Phuket Provincial Public Health Doctor Kusak Kukiattikul; Boonwandee Wun Siew, the President of the Phuket Red Cross Society; the District Commander of the Phuket Provincial Prison; volunteer enforcement officers and medical officers from Vachira and Thalang Hospitals.

Governor Narong thanked the doctors, nurses, medical staff and volunteers who dedicated their time to work in the mobile unit and to provide thorough health screenings and checkups for inmates at the prison as their well-being and health was important, he said. It was the first time the unit had visited the prison this year, he added.

Dr Kusak explained that under the auspice of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Volunteer Physician Foundation the mobile medical clinic had set a plan this year to make nine separate visits to selected villages across the island and that the provincial prison was included as one of the nine locations.

In addition to thorough, ongoing screening for COVID-19, the mobile medical clinic also conducts general health checkups, including breast cancer screenings, as well as dental services.

This means that residents of villages visited can ensure they are checked thoroughly by professionals, likewise the prison inmates, Dr Kusak explained.

Additionally, Mrs Boonwandee revealed how she and her team from the Phuket Red Cross had distributed a selection of consumer goods to inmates at the prison.

