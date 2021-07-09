Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry is accelerating its push for rapid antigen testing in an effort to speed up detection of cases as COVID-19 infections soar.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 9 July 2021, 02:31PM

Photo: NNT

The tests would be used in addition to the current RT-PCR method which yields the most accurate results.

Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said medical agencies have discussed the rapid testing drive in response to record daily highs of infections and deaths.

He said authorities are now considering whether to make the rapid test kits available for home use, but warned they were not 100% accurate.

Thailand’s Food and Drugs Administration (TFDA) has approved 24 brands of rapid antigen test kits for use in hospitals and testing centers.

Dr. Supakit added that suspected cases with no symptoms, whose antigen test is negative, should self-isolate at home and then take another rapid test a few days later. If they test positive, the result must be confirmed by an RT-PCR test.

However, at-risk groups and people with symptoms should take an RT-PCR test straight away, and medical units facing high demand could give rapid antigen tests first.