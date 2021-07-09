The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19

Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry is accelerating its push for rapid antigen testing in an effort to speed up detection of cases as COVID-19 infections soar.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 9 July 2021, 02:31PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The tests would be used in addition to the current RT-PCR method which yields the most accurate results.

Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said medical agencies have discussed the rapid testing drive in response to record daily highs of infections and deaths.

He said authorities are now considering whether to make the rapid test kits available for home use, but warned they were not 100% accurate.

Phuket Property

Thailand’s Food and Drugs Administration (TFDA) has approved 24 brands of rapid antigen test kits for use in hospitals and testing centers.

Dr. Supakit added that suspected cases with no symptoms, whose antigen test is negative, should self-isolate at home and then take another rapid test a few days later. If they test positive, the result must be confirmed by an RT-PCR test.

However, at-risk groups and people with symptoms should take an RT-PCR test straight away, and medical units facing high demand could give rapid antigen tests first.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 09 July 2021 - 15:12:56 

Millions will test positive including Xiematt

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand International Boat Show to put Phuket on the world stage
Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home
Two schools close for COVID cleaning after local infections cofirmed
DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase
CCSA meet on new restrictions for at-risk provinces
Electricity outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Frustrations over Moderna vaccine rush in Phuket, Most expensive cities |:| July 8
67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations
Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere
Sandbox bookings strong in Patong
COVID insurance claims rise to B1.77 billion
Local fishermen request rule expansion as competition booms
Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Thai cabinet earmarks B2 billion restaurant aid

 

Phuket community
Health authorities agree to use rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19

Millions will test positive including Xiematt...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

Sandbox tourists stuck in Xhan-o-xha's contaminated virus Mudbox !$#@...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

That's well over 10% of Phukets total population. Registering for a vaccine they can't hope ...(Read More)

67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

Whoever they were paying to 'assess the demand' back when they were wasting so much time bef...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Timothy, doing it just about everyday, email and on FB post comments, which are full of similar com...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home

Too early! This setback will definitely keep tourists out for the foreseeable future. However, th...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

As not much is known about how long the mainly provided chinese vaccines in Thailand protect, time t...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

As the Covid virus will remain among us world wide, I miss Phuket Officialdom future thinking/vision...(Read More)

DDC defends further Sinovac jab purchase

Why take this or any other if your immune system is strong and keeps the virus at bay? Vit C,D, Zin...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

Well, it is clear who runs 'transport phuket'. Is it not nice that the transport mafia is wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 