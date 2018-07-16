Healing Hands. Kanitta Chatamma explains why prevention is better than cure.

Kanitta Chatamma is the owner and Head of Clinic at the My Physio by Kanitta Physiotherapy and Sport Injury clinic in Lagoon Road Plaza, Cherng Talay.



Author: The Phuket News

Monday 16 July 2018, 12:00PM

Ms Kanitta has combined her knowledge of more than twelve years, a quality of service and the very latest techniques and equipment to provide premium treatment and prevention therapies to people across the island.

I met Ms Kanitta at the clinic to discuss her passion for professional healthcare. She is a charming and bubbly individual with a deep and confident knowledge which she readily displays across each topic discussed.

What inspired her to choose a career in physiotherapy?

“When I was young my Grandfather had a stroke. He really had no way to help himself, and I decided early on that I wanted to work in health care,” she replied. “I went for work experience in a hospital before University, and found out that I was rather squeamish. So being a Doctor was not for me. I decided to major in physiotherapy.”

Ms Kanitta completed a four year medical science degree in physiotherapy at the esteemed Mahidol University in Bangkok. She took her first professional position at Chiva-Som International Health Resort in Hua Hin, the world renowned holistic therapy centre. What better way to learn your craft than on global royalty, jet setting entrepreneurs and those high maintenance Hollywood celebrities. After only three years she became the Senior Physiotherapist Trainer across the group, which included additional study in complementary medicines such as acupuncture, moxibustion and cupping therapy in Beijing.

After a brief stint setting up a clinic in Moscow – far too cold for our cheery healer – Ms Kanitta was bound for Oman. The invitation to oversee a bigger department at the Medident Madinat Qaboos Medical Centre in Muscat came from a professional client, who just happened to be the owner of the centre. No better compliment on her skills and ability.

She was Head Physiotherapist for six years in Oman. What kept her so long in the Middle East?

“The people were so kind and gave me such a warm welcome to stay in their society,” Ms Kanitta responded. ‘It’s a pleasant and peaceful country, and I managed to travel a lot and explore the region. A great friend who was living there really helped too.”

Ms Kanitta finally decided it was time to come back to Thailand and launch her own clinic.

“As people’s understanding of the benefit of therapy and their knowledge of the latest techniques grows, there’s real health value in what treatment I can offer from the skills I have been developing over my career. I knew it was the right time to start My Physio in Thailand.”

It is your first time living in Phuket. Why did you choose to set up business on the island?

Ms Kanitta beamed, “There’s such a wonderful mix of city and nature. Everything you need is right here.”

Her client list tend to agree that everything they need is now here too. International athletes training in the Surin and Bang Tao area are regulars, as well as island wide residents who understand that prevention is better than cure.

“Of course we offer a range of effective therapies for clients with an injury or rehabilitation from operations, as well as post-neurological diseases such as stroke and muscle weakness. It’s critical to find the most effective method for rehabilitation to get the individual back to normal activities and less dependence on others.

But prevention cannot be underestimated. Techniques such as body posture analysis and re-alignment can prevent overuse of muscle groups, as well as prepare individuals for specific sports or physical activities.”

I asked Ms Kanitta what recent advances in therapy have had the most impact. Here comes the science part.

“For hands on therapeutic technique I would say Myofascial Release Therapy. The body is one unit, and a local dysfunction can create problems in other areas. This technique is very effective at unlocking and re-balancing connective tissue.”

“In terms of machinery, the latest High Intensity Laser has had a big impact. This is used to heal muscle, tendon or ligament injuries through biostimulation and thermal effect. This increases oxygen at the cellular level and repairs damaged cells in the affected area. Injuries that previously required hospital services can now be treated in this way."

So, after a long and rather physically demanding day in the office, what does Ms Kanitta do to relax and replenish?

“After work I like to go to the gym or attend dancing classes like Zumba or Body Jam,” she said. “I’ve just started surfing at Kata beach, so that’s the weekends sorted.”

That all sounds rather strenuous. Any more relaxing pastimes that you may have picked up on your travels?

“I did ride camels in the Oman,” she mused. “But I’ll just have to stick with horses here.”

My Physio Clinic by Kanitta is currently offering free physical consultations up to 31 August 2018. For further information please click HERE or call 095 791 2772.