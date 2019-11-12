Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

HeadStart set to dazzle with Fame, the Musical, their most ambitious show yet

HeadStart set to dazzle with Fame, the Musical, their most ambitious show yet

Over the past five years, HeadStart Interna­tional School has steadily built a reputation for putting on a real show, transforming their sports hall into everything from an enchant­ed forest in Into the Woods, to a bustling Old Baghdad in Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits, to a circus big top in The Greatest Show.

ArtEntertainment
By Amy Bryant

Monday 18 November 2019, 10:00AM

The musical, set between 1980 and 1984, tells the stories of fame-hungry teens at New York’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts.

The musical, set between 1980 and 1984, tells the stories of fame-hungry teens at New York’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts.

Well, the only way is up, and on November 29 and 30 the school will perform its most ambitious show to date: Fame, the Musical.

The musical, loosely based on the film and televi­sion series of the same name, throws open the doors of New York’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts and follows the students from their admission in 1980 to their graduation in 1984 as they struggle for success in the most illustrious of industries.

To borrow the title of season six, episode five of the series, Fame is “All Talking, All Singing, All Dancing”.

To find out more about what audiences can expect, I spoke to Director of Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) Erika Cramp who is working overtime with Dance Programme Manager Fabienne Mester, Drama Coordinator Hayley Milner and drama teacher Joel Adams to bring Fame to life.

We meet in the department office where a mini makeshift stage takes pride of place on the table and crates of colourful costumes are stacked high, each a miniature treasure trove of performances past.

Erika explains that, while the team chose Fame while still buzzing with adrenaline as soon as the cur­tain fell on their last performance, they’re confident that both the CAPA Academy and the Dance Academy are up to the challenge.

“It’s definitely the hardest show we’ve ever done. The harmonies are intense and the dancing is insane. It goes from ballet to modern to hip-hop,” says Erika. “But, for most of the kids, it’s their fifth year in the academy, and they’ve performed for even longer, so they’re ready. I've told them that when they pull this off, they can be really, really proud of themselves.”

Thanyapura Football

The cast of 25 was chosen back in August, and re­hearsals began in earnest in September. Students have pored over their lines and relished each opportunity to make the characters their own, even when that’s meant squeezing in after-school and weekend rehears­als. And with acid-washed denim and oversized band T-shirts back in fashion, they’ve been able to supply some of their own costumes too, albeit accidentally.

“Instead of amazing wardrobe and scene changes, the show really focuses on the singing, dancing and acting. It brings out the talent,” says Erika.

But Fame isn’t just a CAPA and Dance Academy effort. What’s wonderful about HeadStart productions is their inclusivity. The graphics team has designed the backdrop of a dusky New York skyline, the com­puting department has created an online ticket plat­form, and the stairs on set were carefully constructed by design technology in the style of school lockers.

On the night, the art department will be on hair and make-up duty, drama students will become stage­hands, and a number of talented teachers will per­form in the live band.

And those who aren’t involved in the run up are sure to be a supportive presence in the audience. Be sure you’re right there with them.

HeadStart International School will perform Fame, the Musical on November 29 and 30 at 6pm. Tickets are available here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Exploring Ban Nam Khem
Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar
Walking with elephants at Tree Tops Elephant Reserve
[VIDEO] Figs in paradise! What The Munch Ep. 4 || Phuket Food
Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
US scholarship funding flows into Phuket
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Children used to sell flowers is a common sight in many towns throughout many towns in Thailand. I&#...(Read More)

Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations

Of course they take credit, for making it rain, but there's no eay to prove it.... me thinks it ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas

It is NEVER safe to purchase anything in thailand because Thai judiciary cannot protect you against ...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

...specially for children. Many foreigners, previous repeaters. turn their back to Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Well, marketing, with a international scope is not what thai do. It is all,...'this is the way w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

It is time Phuket gets a statue showing that children in torn, dirty clothes selling things late ev...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Great piece of Opinion! Doesn't need any comment. Phuket top Officials should bow their heads i...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

Strange. Why the woman didn't pull husband out of the car and tried CPR until rescue workers arr...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Intelligence of the 4th Army failed terrible ( Or?). ...."This village never before considerat...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

All these thai rubber laws, pfff. Thai use any law if it is convenient ( read: when it is profitabl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential