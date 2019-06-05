Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

HeadStart Dance Academy presents The Greatest Show on June 8

On Saturday, June 8, 150 students aged 6 to 17 years old from HeadStart International School will take to the stage to wow audiences with their circus-themed extravaganza The Greatest Show.

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 01:23PM

The show is the HeadStart Dance Academy’s third big dance recital since the school moved to its new premises.

Previous years have seen Chicago Stories, a celebration of the roaring ’20s with a swing electro soundtrack, and Charlie Angels, which brought the ’70s and the ’80s back to life.

The Greatest Show is a bigger and more ambitious performance than ever before, featuring circus-themed choreographies and songs performed by contemporary and hip hop dancers, cheerleaders, aerial performers and singers from HeadStart’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy (CAPA). These talented students will transform the sports hall into a Big Top and bring audiences the humour, suspense and poesy of the weird and wonderful world of the circus.

The hour-and-a-half show is divided into three acts: The Weird and the Strange; The Half-Human, Half-Animal; and The Circus. Expect clowns, fortune tellers, magicians and more, all under the spell of dance and in a carousel of colourful costumes. It won’t follow the storyline of the movie The Greatest Showman, but it’s the show P.T. Barnum could have created if he was a dancer.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The HeadStart Dance Academy aims to put culture centre stage and educate students about the music and shows, both old and new, that shaped the world of performing arts. With this in mind, during The Greatest Show, cheerleaders will perform a scene from the musical Cats, the Senior Dance Performing Group will waltz to Shostakovich and of course songs from The Greatest Showman will be honoured by CAPA.

Thanks go to HeadStart employees – from admin to maintenance – for their precious assistance; to parents for the costumes, make-up and props; and to local businesses E38 Element 38 Creative Design, Bukit Horse Riding Club and Phuket Magic. With their help and support, it truly will be the greatest show.

Circus activities take place in the atrium from 4:30pm. Performance hall doors open at 6:15pm. Show starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are available from the HeadStart front office. Tickets are B250 for children and B300 for adults.

– Fabienne Mester, Headstart Dance Academy manager

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hitting the nostalgia switch: Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee suit gamers old and new
Stand-up and be counted: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on May 11
CC’s Hideaway presents ‘Stargazer’, its 5th annual talent contest
Catch Junior family beach club opens on Bang Tao Beach
QSI Phuket to hold 11th Trash Fashion Show
Welcome to the ’60s: Hairspray the Musical at BISP
All white on the night: Don’t miss Rotary’s Elegant White Charity Gala on April 20
Comedy Gold: Live stand-up at the Marriott on April 7
Meet the Phuketian cooking up a storm on MasterChef Thailand
Revving up for Phuket Bike Week 2019
The unusual music career of Prayut Chan-o-cha
Jimmy Carr to perform two shows in Bangkok on Mar 29
Irish, British and Indian stand-up comedians to take to Phuket stage on March 10
Joey Chou announced as new Asia Pop 40 host
Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Something new came up thanks to Chalong underpass. The police has her daily Chalong Circle check tim...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Sorry Pascale. I was not clear enough. The idea is a single light rail track in the underpass. From ...(Read More)

Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist

Oh brother...Phuket officials are digging deep with this one. Full pomp and regalia because the cle...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

So these bars have been making 40 to 50K per day and haven't been paying any tax? Well, except f...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

'Scion'- that's a new word for him- he'd know a lot about extortion wouldn't he!...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

He’s correct, of course. I’ve been whining since 2014 that Thailand has become anti-tourist. ...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

It seems that motorists seeing other motorists in front of them indicating to change lane or moving ...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Funny? I did counter your wrong statement with a simple example and you call it a wrong example beca...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I think most people would be absolutely delighted if this man went out of business, which would allo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Baan and Beyond
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA

 