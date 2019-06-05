HeadStart Dance Academy presents The Greatest Show on June 8

On Saturday, June 8, 150 students aged 6 to 17 years old from HeadStart International School will take to the stage to wow audiences with their circus-themed extravaganza The Greatest Show.

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 01:23PM

The show is the HeadStart Dance Academy’s third big dance recital since the school moved to its new premises.

Previous years have seen Chicago Stories, a celebration of the roaring ’20s with a swing electro soundtrack, and Charlie Angels, which brought the ’70s and the ’80s back to life.

The Greatest Show is a bigger and more ambitious performance than ever before, featuring circus-themed choreographies and songs performed by contemporary and hip hop dancers, cheerleaders, aerial performers and singers from HeadStart’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy (CAPA). These talented students will transform the sports hall into a Big Top and bring audiences the humour, suspense and poesy of the weird and wonderful world of the circus.

The hour-and-a-half show is divided into three acts: The Weird and the Strange; The Half-Human, Half-Animal; and The Circus. Expect clowns, fortune tellers, magicians and more, all under the spell of dance and in a carousel of colourful costumes. It won’t follow the storyline of the movie The Greatest Showman, but it’s the show P.T. Barnum could have created if he was a dancer.

The HeadStart Dance Academy aims to put culture centre stage and educate students about the music and shows, both old and new, that shaped the world of performing arts. With this in mind, during The Greatest Show, cheerleaders will perform a scene from the musical Cats, the Senior Dance Performing Group will waltz to Shostakovich and of course songs from The Greatest Showman will be honoured by CAPA.

Thanks go to HeadStart employees – from admin to maintenance – for their precious assistance; to parents for the costumes, make-up and props; and to local businesses E38 Element 38 Creative Design, Bukit Horse Riding Club and Phuket Magic. With their help and support, it truly will be the greatest show.

Circus activities take place in the atrium from 4:30pm. Performance hall doors open at 6:15pm. Show starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are available from the HeadStart front office. Tickets are B250 for children and B300 for adults.

– Fabienne Mester, Headstart Dance Academy manager