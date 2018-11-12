THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Headless turtle found behind Phuket Town dump site

PHUKET: Experts at the Endangered Species Unit of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) are hoping to learn more about a turtle that was found headless behind the Phuket Solid Waste Incineration Plant at Saphan Hin last night (Nov 11).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 November 2018, 10:46AM

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation receovered the decapitated turtle’s remains. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers were called to the site at 7pm by a security guard at the facility after local residents told him that they had found the turtle.

The turtle remains were among rocks by the banks of an estuary in the mangrove forest behind at the facility.

The remains were identified as that of a Green turtle weighing around 80-90 kilograms and estimated to have been more than 20 years old.

The turtle had no head, and rescue workers at the scene estimated by the state of decomposition that the turtle had died some four to five days earlier.

The turtle was taken to the PMBC, based at Cape Panwa, for further examination to determine the initial cause of death.

 

 

