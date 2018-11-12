Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers were called to the site at 7pm by a security guard at the facility after local residents told him that they had found the turtle.
The turtle remains were among rocks by the banks of an estuary in the mangrove forest behind at the facility.
The remains were identified as that of a Green turtle weighing around 80-90 kilograms and estimated to have been more than 20 years old.
The turtle had no head, and rescue workers at the scene estimated by the state of decomposition that the turtle had died some four to five days earlier.
The turtle was taken to the PMBC, based at Cape Panwa, for further examination to determine the initial cause of death.
