Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Headless corpse washed ashore

Headless corpse washed ashore

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The headless body of a middle-aged man was found washed up on a beach in the Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning (Dec 10).

death
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 08:55AM

The headless body of an unidentified man found on Ban Baonon beach in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning (Dec 10). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun / Bangkok Post.

The headless body of an unidentified man found on Ban Baonon beach in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning (Dec 10). Photo: Nujaree Raekrun / Bangkok Post.

Pol Capt Wisanu Chalok, deputy investigation chief at Tha Sala, said the discovery at Bonon beach was reported around 6.30am.

Police found no identification documents on the dead man, who was estimated to be between 35-40 years of age.

The body was dressed in purple fisherman’s pants. There were no visible bruises. A doctor estimated the man had been dead for at least one week before his body was found.

Police said it was likely he was an illegal migrant working on a fishing vessel.He might have fallen over board or even been murdered. There was no obvious evidence. His head could have been taken by a sea creature.

Police were attempting to identify the man and the circumstances of his death

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status
More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist
More MPs face land scrutiny as activist points finger at all major parties
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search enters Day 4! Unclaimed B10.4 billion? Phuket tourism woes! || December 10
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands
CanCham to launch Thailand South Chapter in Phuket
Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4
Underpass concrete falls! Missing kayakers! 23rd dead baby dugong! || December 9
B10bn lottery prizes 'unclaimed'
Power outage to hit Laguna area
Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee
Missing kayaking couple: ‘We must not lose hope,’ says Vice Governor
Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday
American flees Phuket after dislocating Thai partner’s jaw in jealous rage

 

Phuket community
Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Maybe it’s to many taxi and tuk-tuk in Phuket, not many tourists any more....(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Nice. That will help the tourism industry. Another opportunity for the taxi mafia to rip off the to...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Do the People renting Kayaks not need to have something like a Longtail Speedboat or a Dinghy with a...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

They should have been told to Foxtrot Oscar. Thugs win yet again....(Read More)

Phuket's tourism woes made clear to parliamentary committee

"Toast" is sometimes slang for "Finished." TIT now means "Tourism Is Toast...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

A classic statement "I DON'T THINK THEY'VE GONE THAT FAR" With any luck the Thai ...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So more traffic and more dangerous driving. Phuket Taxi drivers are a detriment to progress in every...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

So, Phuket taxi mafia makes Phuket their private transport state by simply ruling out a shopping cen...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

so now we have how many unemployed shuttle drivers?? central's duty is to their customers and t...(Read More)

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

Compensation of B100,000 to B240,000 for the finger. Great. But let us remember these amounts, in or...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Football
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket