Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hazmats on, star players out as Asian Champions League returns

Hazmats on, star players out as Asian Champions League returns

FOOTBALL: Two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande will have to do without star man Paulinho as the delayed Asian Champions League East returns this week with a heavy schedule of games played in “bubble” conditions in Qatar.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 02:25PM

Guangzhou Evergrande will be without their top-scorer in the Chinese Super League Paulinho who is injured. Photo: AFP.

Guangzhou Evergrande will be without their top-scorer in the Chinese Super League Paulinho who is injured. Photo: AFP.

Fifteen teams will race through 33 matches in a little over two weeks to complete the group stage, suspended because of the coronavirus since early March, with eight teams then playing the knockout phase to decide who reaches the December 19 final.

Shanghai SIPG players, including the former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, Asia’s most expensive player, arrived in full hazmat suits with face masks and protective glasses, illustrating the challenges facing the tournament.

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, has already successfully staged the West zone competition, won by Iran’s Persepolis who now await the East winner in the final.

But although Qatar was praised for its “smooth delivery” of the competition, it wasn’t trouble-free as defending champions Al Hilal were kicked out when a coronavirus outbreak left them unable to field enough players.

Players and officials must be tested before departure and on arrival in Qatar, and will undergo further tests every three to six days, the Asian Football Confederation said. Games will be played behind closed doors.

“All players and officials will also be put under a bio-secure bubble which limits their movement only to the hotel, stadium and training sites,” the AFC added.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, all four Chinese teams are staying in the same hotel in Doha, with four floors each and separate dining areas to prevent mingling.

Player complaints

Evergrande are one of three Chinese sides who are yet to play a match in the competition, which was halted after a handful of games eight months ago as the pandemic advanced.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 Italian World Cup-winning captain, will be hoping to make amends after Evergrande lost their Chinese Super League title to Jiangsu Suning last week.

https://sgssecurity.com/

But they will have to do without Paulinho, the former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and their top-scorer in the Chinese Super League, who is out with a thigh injury.

Captain Zheng Zhi, 40, is also ruled out for Evergrande, who begin their campaign against South Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Sunday and also face Japan’s Vissel Kobe in Group G.

The group has been cut to three teams after Malaysian authorities refused to let Johor Darul Ta’zim leave the country, whose borders are closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Group H, Shanghai SIPG play Sydney FC on Thursday before facing Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the 2006 and 2016 champions who are bidding for a trophy treble after winning the South Korean league and cup double.

SIPG have Brazilians Oscar and Hulk and Australia’s Aaron Mooy at their disposal, but former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic was left out after travelling for internationals with Austria.

Beijing Guoan will similarly be without Cedric Bakambu after the forward flew off to play for Congo.

China’s football association urged Chinese teams not to bring players who have been on international duty, fearing possible coronavirus cases.

South Korea are one of several teams to run into problems during the international break, with goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo – who plays for Ulsan Hyundai in Group F – one of six players to test positive during their trip for friendlies in Austria.

Not everyone is happy about the decision to play the East Asian competition, featuring teams from Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand, in Qatar.

Global players union FIFPRO said players had complained about the risks of travelling, and that quarantine would interfere with family life, domestic games and training.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand to host major IOC Youth festival this week
Tearful Johnson captures Masters for second major title
Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination
Stroll on shock pole in terrific Turkey
Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over New Zealand
Countdown on for the 2nd annual Phuket Yacht Club ‘Jai-Dee’ Regatta
Tokyo Olympic Games broadcast bonanza confirmed
Johnson, Thomas, Smith and Ancer share Masters lead
Scotland qualify for Euro finals to end long wait
Excitement grows as 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon Fast Approaches
Vagabonds offer complimentary rugby clinic for kids
Rugby shake-up goes on with new Autumn Nations Cup
Patong Penguins pip Thalang Cows in season showdown
Vietnamese Grand Prix axed as F1’s 2021 calender takes shape

 

Phuket community
Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"The remark was about the airline,not about his flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No news! This, with all the enormous sale discounts, is going on for years already on Phuket. Who wa...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant" LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings&q...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Son Nam Na- thanks for raping the island out of greed. Karma's a beach. If it wasn't for COV...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No sympathy, just jump on the over development bandwagon. Serves the right...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane....(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passenger...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Good to have economic experts like Kurt or Nasa12 ! Kurt, everything on Phuket is "closed and d...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

banning a feast- that really is clutching at straws. I bet the dinosaurs in the building will not go...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

No, protesters should not leave politicians alone. Politicians need to know what is living among the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
AVC Engineering
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 