Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

BANGKOK: Air pollution caused by hazardous particulate dust matter is set to worsen again in the capital, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned.

health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 7 January 2019, 11:52AM

The thick haze hanging over Bangkok and surrounding provinces is seen in this aerial view over the Chao Phraya River in the Kiakkai area yesterday (Jan 6). Photo: Bangkok Post / Pornprom Satrabhaya

The ultrafine dust returned to Bangkok and its vicinity yesterday (Jan 6), with 21 areas reporting air pollution exceeding the “safety limits”, according to the PCD’s official release.

After clear blue skies during the New Year holiday period, the capital’s skyline was once again shrouded in smog yesterday morning.

An influx of vehicles driven by those returning from out of town coupled with dry weather and poor air circulation were blamed for dust accumulating again.

The PCD’s air monitoring station found 21 roads where levels of airborne particulate matter of up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM 2.5) exceeded the acceptable Thai standard of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³).

Exposure to PM 2.5 has been found to cause short-term adverse health effects such as eye, nose, throat and chest irritation, as well as being linked to long-term health conditions such as asthma and cardiovascular disease.

Normal face masks do not work effectively as PM 2.5 particles are smaller than the width of a single human hair.

According to the PCD, various areas, especially roads, were found to have levels of PM 2.5 between 48 and 81 µg/m³ around noon yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

They included main roads in the Bang Khunthian, Bang Na, Bang Kapi, Din Daeng, Phaya Thai and Wang Thonglang districts of Bangkok.

The PCD warned that air pollution levels today will range between moderate and harmful in the city, and people should monitor relevant information from authorities but not panic.

Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases were advised to be cautious and quickly visit a doctor if they develop symptoms.

Air quality can be monitored at air4thai.pcd.go.th or via the mobile application “air4thai”.

The last haze prompted City Hall to spray water to clean roads as well as implement various other measures, including a ban on parking cars on main roads and impounding vehicles with exhaust fumes that exceed emissions guidelines.

 

