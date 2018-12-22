THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Haze hits Bangkok

BANGKOK: The hazardous ultra-fine dust that has been sweeping through 20 districts of Bangkok will last for a few days, City Hall’s Environment Department warned yesterday (Dec 21).

environmenthealth
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 December 2018, 10:03AM

Pedestrians wear masks to filter pollution after the Pollution Control Department warned that levels of PM2.5 dust particles exceed the safety limits in many areas of Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Pedestrians wear masks to filter pollution after the Pollution Control Department warned that levels of PM2.5 dust particles exceed the safety limits in many areas of Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

The warning corresponded with dust levels measured by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) which started issuing alerts on Thursday.

With a size of up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, the airborne particulate matter (PM) can easily lodge in the lungs.

Normal face masks do not work effectively, as PM is smaller than the width of a single human hair. Instead, a KN95 mask is required.

“People should not panic,” PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said, even though the PCD yesterday measured levels of PM2.5 at between 65 and 103 microgrammes per cubic metre (µcg) in its 24 dust measurement stations across the capital. The acceptable standard is 50µcg.

People at severe risk include children, the elderly, pregnant women and persons with congenital diseases, he said.

“The situation is expected to return to normal within two or three days,” Mr Pralong said, urging Bangkok residents to follow the department’s air quality update via the Air4Thai mobile application.

However, Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang warned people in risk areas against outdoor activities. If going outside is necessary, face masks are essential, he said.

Pol Gen Aswin twice posted warnings on his Facebook page yesterday to provide updates on the situation, telling his followers the cause of the problem and what the city has done to solve it.

“I’ve ordered the Environment Department and 50 districts to look into and solve the problem immediately,” he wrote in his second post.

City workers will spray water to clean roads more frequently, the governor said. Other measures include a ban on parking cars on main streets and impounding vehicles which emit black fumes.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Many roads in the 20 dust-hit areas sparked fresh concerns among city officials yesterday after PM2.5 levels exceeded the safe limit.

The areas include the Royal Jubilee Gate near Bangkok’s China Town, Chamchuri Square near congested Rama IV Road and a bus top near the Mahai Sawan Intersection where the Somdet Phrachao Taksin and Ratchadaphisek roads cross on the western side of the Chao Phraya River.

Other areas prone to pollutants are mainly the compounds of district offices, including Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey and Bang Sue.

Governor Aswin blamed vehicle emissions, construction of mass transit systems, condominiums and weather conditions for bringing the pollutants.

“We have to admit the truth,” Gen Aswin said.

The PCD described the current weather situation in Bangkok as “closed and stagnant”, which has caused PM2.5 to accumulate in the air.

According to Mr Pralong, the dust was not only detected along streets, but his department also measured harmful amounts in what he called “general areas”, with a maximum level of 96µcg.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach
Clean the Beach Boot Camp making us all feel a little respect
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Going green in Guadeloupe
Cops raid shady electronic waste plant
Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
Take a bow Mai Khao! Northwest Phuket delivers natural charm, serene cycling scenery
Phuket beach smokers to be warned at Surin
Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU
Residents get first look at town devastated by Australia bushfire
Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
More than 30 believed dead in PNG quake: report

 

Phuket community
Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Silly TAT relying on actual data. They should consult Phuket News posters instead! They are the rea...(Read More)

Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver

So, driver not have a driving license with him, and drunk? 2 charges, not remember his name? Perhap...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

.... why you always want us to do work what thai authorities/RTP supposed to do and are paid for? As...(Read More)

Monk prevented from walking into Phuket traffic

ic, than why it took RTP officers 2.5 hours to get this mental shaking man of the road. Why they not...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

@ Jor12, My cams are for self protective use. For my insurance and going to court after i publish th...(Read More)

Monk prevented from walking into Phuket traffic

yep takes only a few seconds really...just have to read his comments to reach that conclusion....(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

20 only ! You bet there are bundles more boats used for tourists that are in as bad - or worse condi...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

Seeing the Phoenix Photo, poor Phoenix, first time in her 'life' now being on a real proper...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

Yes, in Rawai, close to Shell Museum, a walled compound with many tourist speed boats! A excellent ...(Read More)

Ital-Thai boss Premchai begins court fight in black leopard case

Let's see what the outcome of this court case will be. Or there will be a try of honest judging...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club

 