Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

THAILAND: A medical expert has asked Thais to drop any concerns about COVID-19 vaccines and instead help control the spread of the virus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 09:41AM

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, during his press conference through the Facebook account of Mahidol University yesterday. Photo: Screenshot.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, during his press conference through the Facebook account of Mahidol University yesterday. Photo: Screenshot.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, told a Facebook Live audience the country needed to build up herd immunity to curb the outbreak.

Dr Prasit made his broadcast to update his Thai audience after more than 100 million people had been inoculated around the world.

He said initial results were promising, with a decreasing number of new infections and less harmful side-effects for those given their jabs.

His comments come several weeks after massive inoculation programmes were launched in the US, UK and Israel. Pharmaceutical companies are claiming to have witnessed positive signs about their vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

Dr Prasit cited statistics collected by Our World in Data, which said that 28 million doses had been given to people in the US (6.97% of its population), followed by 23 million doses in China, nine million doses in the UK (12.57%) and 4.66 million does in Israel (33.44%).

The UK started rolling out its vaccines on Dec 8 last year and found that its daily tally of new infections had dropped from 62,322 cases on Jan 6 to about 18,000 cases currently, he said.

Similarly, the US administered its first vaccine on Dec 14 and its average daily infections had dropped from 265,105 on Jan 6 to 107,816 cases at the end of last month, said Dr Prasit.

Art-Tec Design

“It is not yet clear that the decrease is linked to the vaccines’ efficiency but analysis shows that the vaccines have produced non-harmful side-effects so they are quite safe.”

He said Thai people should therefore have confidence about being vaccinated.

“Thai people should not be reluctant to have the vaccines. We need to create herd immunity to improve our social and economic growth,” he said.

“If we need to have more tourism activity, we need to have vaccines en masse by the end of this year and the government is working on that.”

Dr Prasit said that at least 60% of the population should be vaccinated to create herd immunity but that was only an estimate since COVID-19 was still an emerging disease.

He also expressed a specific interest in the vaccine produced by Chinese-state-owned company Sinopharm because it had already been approved by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration.

The Thai government’s plan is to have 26 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine produced by Siam Bioscience by the middle of this year, and 35 million doses delivered directly by the company and two million doses delivered by Sinovac.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 February 2021 - 11:55:12 

Sure most of us have confidence in vaccines. But where are the vaccines in Thailand?  Now Russia comes out with Sputnik V vaccine. Very promising, 90+% sureness, easy to handle temperature wise. Seen the centuries long relationship Russia/Thailand now the chance to get Thailand millions of that vaccine volumes. Act now for sake of people's health , economy. Lift present poverty. Vaccinate!

Kurt | 03 February 2021 - 11:08:23 

When you read 1 Feb PN article that 'FDA is ready', which it isn't, and compare that with this article, there is a lot of air between them., at  expenses of the population who still wait for vaccinating. Compare that with UK were they already vaccinate 2 months! In Thailand all hold up due to non smart Thai bureaucratic paper tiger thinking/passiveness and hiding behind import licenses...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective Lancet study
Foreigners accuse Pattaya banker of fraud
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid-19 cases surpass 20,000 for first time! || February 2
Australia’s Perth battles bushfire amid virus lockdown
Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon
Hong Kong leader defends ‘ambush lockdown’ tactics
Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand
Hunt for fugitive husband continues, arrest warrant issued
Ministry to address elderly benefit flaws
Johnson & Johnson seeks to register vaccine
Third Army boss plays down influx threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Manhunt for husband after wife’s body found on side of road! || February 1
Phuket police arrest knife-wielding 7-Eleven robbers
Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

 

Phuket community
Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

Sure most of us have confidence in vaccines. But where are the vaccines in Thailand? Now Russia com...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

During weekends many Thai families sit below tries beside 'lagoon', picnicking and leaving t...(Read More)

Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor

When you read 1 Feb PN article that 'FDA is ready', which it isn't, and compare that wit...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

the existing videos from 2 cams show clearly whats going on. maybe it will change your mind if you w...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Wiesel, you're clueless as to the responsibilities of a lifeguard. They are not there to "r...(Read More)

Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon

'Good morning Sir/Madam. Did you come from Bangkok or Samut Sakhon?" "Errr- Bangkokk?&...(Read More)

Myanmar coup means huge losses for Thailand

I feel sorry for the people of Myanmar, but since this story is about Thailand too, I hope this some...(Read More)

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

Perhaps the German was drunk, maybe he drove to quick, but the picture is clearly showing another mo...(Read More)

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election 

TWO months of discharge? What a dramatic time thing, just for municipal election? Wow. Is 4 weeks n...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

That small shallow lagoon between Naiharn Lake and the Naiharn beach is often the location of danger...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
Phuket Property

 