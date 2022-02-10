BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

BANGKOK: The Department of Health has come up with some new advice for those planning to have sex on Valentine’s Day - get tested for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test kit (ATK) before making love.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 February 2022, 09:25AM

A woman shows her ATK test result outside the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, Bangkok on Jan 7. Photo: Bangkok Post

Last year, the department recommended wearing face masks and avoiding facing your partner while having sex because there weren’t enough vaccines and ATKs back then, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the department, said.

Since the COVID-19 situation has changed and lovers appear to be safer when it comes to having sex, ATK testing should be enough for fully vaccinated people, he said.

As for other traditional Valentine’s Day activities such as going out for a romantic dinner, Dr Suwanchai said checking a COVID-19 tracking app to see if the restaurant they made reservations at is COVID-19 safe would be a good idea, reports the Bangkok Post.

These apps, including “Thai Save Thai” developed by the department, will help assess the risk of being exposed to COVID-19, he said.

This app works by assessing how safe activities allowed on the premises are and how crowded the place gets, he said.

More importantly, after a night out on Valentine’s Day, people are advised to keep wearing a mask and maintain social distancing while at home to cut the risk of spreading COVID-19 to other family members, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, the doctor added.

Kurt | 10 February 2022 - 10:27:46 

When will this by now business cultivated Thai Covid-19 hysteria stops? Herd immunity was a fantasy, we know now. Why not deviate mass attention coming years to road fatalities? That could safe more lifes. But ok, educate the entertainment ladies. Condom + mask during entertaining.  :-)  Or perhaps a wet suite + snorkel ?

JohnC | 10 February 2022 - 09:42:35 

I'm going to have sex with my wife of 24 years on that day and if the DoH stupidly thinks we are going to test ourselves first then they are even more ridiculous than we first thought. What a joke!

 

