HAVANA NIGHTS FLOATING DJ BOOTH

Start From: Saturday 20 August 2022, 07:00AM to Saturday 20 August 2022, 12:00AM
|Person :
|Blue Tree Phuket
|Address :
|4/2 Srisunthorn Road, Srisunthorn, Thalang, Phuket 83110
|Phone :
|076602435
|Website :
@ChristySweet I don't think you are in a position to call the PN for any non-approval ! Your c...(Read More)
before coming up with any kind of advices regarding local problems. Or try to get your own problems ...(Read More)
here -like you- and after a while they want everyone/everything to change the way you/they want it....(Read More)
No Kurt, I'm not brainwashed. I call myself open minded. I do respect those who respect me and I...(Read More)
And Gerry, Myanmar has a junta, Thailand has a junta. Both are 'disturbed' by corruption, m...(Read More)
The always unimaginative parotting: "If you don't like it here, move somewhere else". ...(Read More)
GerryT81, seems you a bit brainwashed already by continues Dek's insinuations. I am not 'aga...(Read More)
Another not local 'litle'drunk idiot who didn't understand that in vicinity Heroines mon...(Read More)
Good luck with the pie in the sky F-35 purchase after this!...(Read More)
If someone is going to obtain a lethal weapon and then go hunting then they have an obligation to en...(Read More)