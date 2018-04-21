The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Hat Yai dorm owner held in rape of student

SONGKHLA: A dormitory owner accused of raping a high-school student on the property was arrested yesterday (Apr 20) after police tracked his mobile phone.

Saturday 21 April 2018, 08:55AM

Police yesterday (Apr 20) released a photo of Krissada Yanwisetpakdee, charged with raping a girl at a dormitory in Hat Yai. He denies the accusations. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Police yesterday (Apr 20) released a photo of Krissada Yanwisetpakdee, charged with raping a girl at a dormitory in Hat Yai. He denies the accusations. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta said that Krissada Yanwisetpakdee, 46, was apprehended while he was walking in a soi in Hat Yai district, not far from the Landmark Residence where the incident took place. He was whisked away for interrogation at Hat Yai Police Station.

Krissada was informed of assault and rape charges and denied all accusations, Gen Wirachai said.

An arrest warrant was issued after a Mathayom 5 (Grade 11) student from Satun complained to police that a man had immobilised her with an electric stun gun in her room on April 11. Her roommates were away at a tutorial class at the time.

Krissada had not been seen since then but investigators tracked his mobile phone signal to locate his whereabouts.

Gen Wirachai went to Hat Yai yesterday to take charge of the case. The family filed the original complaint a week ago.

The deputy police chief said that if any other women had been sexually assaulted by the suspect, they should come forward to file complaints at the Hat Yai Police Station.

Read original story here.

 

 
