tengoku
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hat-trick for golden boy Pongsakorn at Dubai Championship

Hat-trick for golden boy Pongsakorn at Dubai Championship

PARA GAMES: Thailand emerged with great credit from the recent World Para Games in Dubai after a medal haul of 8 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze resulted in a third place finish overall.

Paralympics
By Ben Tirebuck

Thursday 31 March 2022, 09:00AM

Pongsakorn Paeyo. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Pongsakorn Paeyo. Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

The Dubai 2022 World Para Athletic Grand Prix and 13th Fassa International Para Athletic Championships took place in Dubai from Mar 21-25.

Leading the charge for Thailand was Paralympic hero Pongsakorn Paeyo, showing he has lost none of his quality after storming to another hat-trick of gold medals, as he did at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo last September.

On the opening day of competition last Monday (Mar 21) he claimed top-spot in the men’s 800m wheelchair finals of the T53 class, crossing the finish line with a time of 1 minute 38.36 seconds.

He was followed by fellow Thais Masburi Azae with a time of 1m 41.25s and Sopha Inthasen in 1m 41.51s, who won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Pongsakorn then won gold in the men’s 400m T52/53 class in 47.41s, with Masburi and Sopha again finishing second and third respectively.

Rounding off his triple haul, Pongsakorn stormed to gold medal victory in the men’s 100m T53 class in 14.45 secs with Sopha claiming bronze in 15.57s.

Elsewhere, Pitchaya Kuratanasiri won the men’s 100m T33/ 51/52 class with a time of 19.65s, Denpoom Kotcharang won silver in the men’s 100m T63/64 class and Chaiwat Ratana, racing in the T34 class, won silver in the men’s 100m and bronze in the men’s 800m.

Thailand dominated in the men’s 400m T54 class as Athiwat Phaengnua won gold with a time of 45.04s, Saichon Konjane won silver in 46.38s and Phutharet Kongrak claimed bronze in 46.44s.

In the men’s 5,000m T54 class Thai veteran History Wahoram claimed silver with a time of 10 minutes. Fellow Thais Phutharet Kongrak and Pipatpong Sianglam finished 5th and 6th respectively.

In the women’s wheelchair racing, Techini Duangin won bronze in the 100m T34/54 class and compatriot Athitaya Chukerd won bronze in the 800m race of the same classification.

In the men’s shotputt class F11/20 Boonkong Sanaeput not only won gold but set a new world record of 13.25 metres with his effort.

Colombia finished top of the overall medal table with Algeria in second place.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Team NZ defend moving America’s Cup defence to Barcelona
Right race, wrong place as Verstappen wins controversial Saudi GP
PSG star Navas takes in Ukrainian refugees
Atthaya wins playoff to capture first LPGA title
Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash
A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity
Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships
Ferrari’s back!
Italy miss out on World Cup again, Bale shines for Wales
Man United hold talks with Erik ten Hag over manager’s job
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games
Thai rider Somkiat makes GP history
Liverpool set up FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City

 

Phuket community
Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

The Thalang police Chief has been ordered to investigate a Thalang policeman working for him.....I&#...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

'Come on guys, I've done my best for the people but nasty people criticize me. ' What a ...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

Why are Maj Gens conducting 'raids that a Sgt could do? Must me all about the photo op. Can one ...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

A deputy Minister ( general?) plus 2 generals. ..Evidence has been found!... hahaha, one must be s...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

Regardless (true?) efforts, generals are not the right material to run a country. They are brought u...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

When your best is not good enough it's time to go don't you think....(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

A new committee, a new 'response plan'? How much get committee members paid for these non co...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

It’s funny to se how Tesco Lotus, Makro, PTT gas station +++ rents out space to these "mafia&...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Such a rubber dinghy has no facility/bottom construction to tie up to bottom....(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

The Thai tourist sector doesn't work with "Safety First". It works with "The Tha...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket

 