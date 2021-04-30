The Phuket News
Harsher COVID controls

BANGKOK: The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday (Apr 29) intensified its COVID-19 controls, extending the quarantine period for arrivals, expanding ‘dark red’ control zones and requiring the nationwide wearing of face masks outside homes.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Friday 30 April 2021, 09:56AM

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, announces harsher COVID-19 control measures, in a broadcast from Government House in Bangkok on Thursday. Screenshot: via Bangkok Post

Image: MoPH

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that May 1 would see the end of the shortened quarantine periods of 7-10 days earlier announced for arrivals vaccinated against COVID-19, and the return of 14-day quarantine for all arrivals, reports the Bangkok Post.

Arrivals will not be allowed to leave their rooms except for medical treatment or COVID-19 tests.

Also from May 1, six provinces will become dark red zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 control. They are Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan. Since April 17 there have been no such zones.

The number of red zones of maximum control will rise from 18 to 45 provinces, while orange control zones will drop from 59 to 26 provinces. There are no zones with lower controls. 

Twenty-six provinces declared orange zones are Phang Nga, Krabi, Kalasin, Chai Nat, Chumphon, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phrae, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Samut Songkhram, Sing Buri, Surin, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani and Amnat Charoen.

In all zones, people will be required to wear face masks when going out. Fines will be set but will not be too harsh, the spokesman said. People must heed warnings and public service announcements, Dr Taweesilp said.

Nationwide, entertainment places and schools will be closed. Malls can open until 9pm with limited visitors but no promotional events. Parties will be banned, except for household and traditional functions including funerals.

In dark-red provinces, people must refrain from leaving their zones unless it is necessary and restaurants can open for takeouts only until 9pm.

Dining-in is allowed until 9pm in red zones and 11pm in orange zones, with no sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages. In red zones, restaurants can take orders for takeouts until 11pm.

Convenience stores can open between 4am and 11pm in dark red and red zones. The restriction will not apply in orange zones.

Limits on crowd activities are set at 20 people in dark red zones and 50 people elsewhere.

In dark red zones, outdoor sports fields can open until 9pm but competitions must be free of spectators. Fitness clubs and gymnasiums will be closed.

In red zones, sports fields can open until 9pm with limitations on player and spectator numbers. In orange zones they can open as usual but with limited players and spectators.

Government and private organisations will introduce their highest degree of working from home for at least 14 days. This measure should be helpful for COVID-19 control when there is no lockdown, Dr Taweesilp said.

The government would quickly work out assistance for affected parties, he said.

Christy Sweet | 30 April 2021 - 14:12:05 

So what color code is Phuket which seems to be off the list completely if nothing is lower than orange.  And is there a difference between a  zone and province ?  The 14 day quarantine for international arrivals  is welcome news but dining in restaurants allowed? Bad idea,  just go ahead and lock it all down for 3 weeks and be done with it.

Kurt | 30 April 2021 - 10:15:01 

So, does the harsher controls mean no inter-provincial bus- & minivan travel? In the heed- & service announcements I miss how many passengers may sit in busses and minivans with their sporadic cleaned airco system.. How often are the drivers tested if they are still allowed to drive while not vaccinated? Covid-19 is spreading through transport/ traveling/mass meetings.

 

