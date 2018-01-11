PHUKET: The Harbour Department of Thailand has issued an order that all life jackets for boats should meet an approved quality of standard, and that any boats renewing their licences as from Jan 1 will have to replace their life jackets should they not meet the approved standard, the Chief of Marine Office Region 5 in Phuket Surat Sirisaiyat has confirmed.

Thursday 11 January 2018, 12:28PM

All life jackets on boats will have to be of an approved standard when boat owners renew their licences. Photo: Supplied

“The Harbour Department of Thailand issued the notice that all boat owners renewing their boat licence from Jan 1, 2018, will undergo a quality check of its life jackets,” said Mr Surat.

“And by the end of 2018, the standard of all jackets in all boats will have to be certified by the Harbour Department’s standard or to national standard for certain kinds of boats,” he said.

“This rule will be fully in force by Jan 1, 2019. The Harbour Department hopes that all boats will feature life jackets certified by them by 2019,” he added.

The life jackets placed on boats must be able to adjust their shape to help people sleep, in a reclining style, and needs to be labelled with a ten centimetre by ten centimetre tag showing that the quality of the life jacket has been approved.