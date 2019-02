Start From: Thursday 14 February 2019, 07:30PM to Thursday 14 February 2019, 11:00PM

Celebrate Valentine's day with your loved one this year at The Pavilion Phuket. Ignite romance with 360 ํ Bar's bubbles and Oysters (priced at THB 3,990 net per couple), or seduce your Valentine with The Pavilion Club's Aphrodisiac 5-courses set menu (priced at THB 5,990++ per couple).